Watch: ACCEPT Performs In Santiago Without Drummer CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS And Guitarist PHILIP SHOUSE

ACCEPT drummer Christopher Williams was forced to sit out the band's concert in Santiago, Chile Sunday night (April 23) after coming down with a case of food poisoning hours before he was due to take the stage. Filling in for him for was ACCEPT's drum technician Daniel Douchette.

The news of Christopher's absence from the gig came just hours after ACCEPT announced that Philip Shouse would not perform with the band in Santiago after the guitarist collapsed on a plane in Lima, Peru prior to take-off due to "food poisoning and dehydration".

Earlier today (Monday, April 24),ACCEPT released the following statement via social media: "It has barely been a few hours since we announced Phil was unable to play last evening due to food poisoning and dehydration …

"Last night just a few hours before the show, our Herculean drummer Christopher Williams was down with the same illness. He was an utter trooper and as you can see, came to the venue wanting to get on stage. Nonetheless medics have advised him to rest and recuperate to prevent his condition from getting worse. We are doing our utmost to aid him in his recovery.

"Thankfully, our outstanding drum technician, Daniel Douchette, who knows every ACCEPT song, was brave enough to stand in for Christopher tonight!

"The crowd were incredible, supportive and certainly didn't get deterred from some high class Headbanging, creating circle pits and singing along to every ACCEPT Anthem!

"Get well Christopher Williams and Thank you Daniel Douchette!

"The Metal must go on and the rest of the band will continue to deliver their unkillable Shows".

Williams joined ACCEPT in 2015 following the departure of Stefan Schwarzmann. At the time, Stefan's exit was blamed on "scheduling and other conflicts beyond our control."

Part of ACCEPT's three-guitarist lineup, Shouse originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".