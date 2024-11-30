Watch: ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Offers Gear Rundown From 2024 'Humanoid' Tour

Framus & Warwick has uploaded video of ACCEPT's legendary guitarist Wolf Hoffmann as he takes you behind the scenes on tour in Germany to showcase his stunning collection of custom guitars. In the video below, Wolf introduces the Custom Humanoid WH-1, a unique collaboration with Framus that combines a futuristic design with classic features inspired by ACCEPT's latest album, "Humanoid". With intricate robotic and steampunk details, LED lights and exceptional craftsmanship, this guitar is as visually stunning as it is powerful on stage. Wolf also highlights the innovative components, including Fishman pickups and a tremolo system from the German brand Kiss My Strings. But that's not all — Wolf shares two more iconic models, the "Too Mean To Die" and "Rise Of Chaos" guitars, each with dazzling LED accents and tailored to perform flawlessly. Discover how these instruments are not just tools, but extensions of Wolf's creativity and stage presence. Get ready to dive into the world of cutting-edge guitar design and hear the stories behind these incredible instruments.

ACCEPT will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025-2026. To mark this mammoth milestone, ACCEPT will ring in the band's golden birthday with a very unique anniversary tour at the end of 2025. An anniversary album will be released early 2026.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

ACCEPT and KK'S PRIEST recently joined forces for a summer/fall 2024 North American tour. The run began on August 31 in Los Angeles, California, visiting a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada — such as Toronto, Montreal, New York and Nashville — before coming to an end in San Francisco, California on October 7.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for Udo Dirkschneider, who was the band's original lead singer. Mark can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),2021's "Too Mean To Die" and 2024's "Humanoid".