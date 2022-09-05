Watch AEROSMITH Play First Concert In Two And A Half Years

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years last night (Sunday, September 4) in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

The setlist for last night's concert was as follows:

01. Back In The Saddle

02. Same Old Song And Dance

03. Rag Doll

04. Mama Kin

05. Remember (Walking In The Sand) (THE SHANGRI‐LAS cover) (first time played live since 2017)

06. Stop Messin' Around (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

07. Hangman Jury

08. Seasons Of Wither

09. Livin' On The Edge

10. Full Circle (First Time Played Live Since 2013)

11. Cryin'

12. The Other Side

13. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

14. Love In An Elevator

15. Sweet Emotion

16. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Encore:

17. Dream On

18. Walk This Way

19. Big Ten Inch Record (BULL MOOSE JACKSON cover)

Four months ago, AEROSMITH announced that singer Steven Tyler had entered a treatment program following a recent relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

When AEROSMITH announced Tyler's return to rehab in late May, the band said in a statement that the 74-year-old underwent foot surgery in preparation for the group's return to the stage, and in managing his pain, suffered a relapse.

AEROSMITH said at the time it was canceling the June and July dates of the "Deuces Are Wild" residency, which was slated to begin at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 17.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

In June, AEROSMITH drummer Joey Kramer's wife Linda Gail Kramer died at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

This past March, Joey announced that he would sit out AEROSMITH's concerts in 2022 so he can "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," according to a statement from the legendary rockers. While Kramer "takes a temporary leave of absence" from AEROSMITH, he will once again be replaced by his drum tech, John Douglas. "[Kramer] and the band look forward to his future performances with AEROSMITH," the statement added.