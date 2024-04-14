Watch: ALICE COOPER, TOMMY THAYER, ORIANTHI, KEVIN CRONIN, MICKY DOLENZ Perform At 2024 'Coopstock'

The RichG LIVE YouTube channel has uploaded video of this year's Coopstock, the annual charity music festival at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona that featured appearances by Cooper and legendary musicians. The 2024 installment of Coopstock was held on Saturday, April 13 and included performances by REO SPEEDWAGON frontman Kevin Cronin, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, Micky Dolenz of THE MONKEES and Australian-born guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi.

Coopstock 2024, which benefits Alice's Solid Rock Teen Centers, also featured an appearance by actor Patrick Warburton, food trucks and auctions.

Before the 2023 edition of Coopstock, Cooper told The Mesa Tribune: "We are fulfilling a vision we've had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment. The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country."

For more than a quarter-century, Coopstock has drawn thousands and every year organizers expect more than 2,500 people to attend the event.

Thayer praised Cooper for the invaluable service his teen centers provide for the community.

"I'm very familiar and I love what they do," Thayer told The Mesa Tribune. "They know exactly what they're doing, and they're very good at it. It's kind of groundbreaking, and I hope that more people do these kinds of things using this as an example."

Regarding the prospect of performing with other legendary musicians, Tommy said: "A lot of them I grew up admiring myself, and so get to get the get on stage and play their music with them is something that is interesting to me. I get to play other people's music and enjoy that, and again, it's all for a great cause and to raise money for this foundation."