Watch: ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Joins SIMONE SIMONS, CHARLOTTE WESSELS And ELIZE RYD For Performance Of EPICA's 'Sirens' In Amsterdam

Former ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz joined EPICA on stage on Saturday, February 7 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands to perform the song "Sirens - Of Blood And Water". Sharing the stage with them for the track were vocalist Elize Ryd of EPICA's European tour co-headliners AMARANTHE and former DELAIN singer Charlotte Wessels of support act CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION. Alissa later returned at the end of EPICA's set to perform another song, "Beyond The Matrix". Check out the fan-filmed video of the performances below.

Earlier today, Alissa shared video of "Sirens - Of Blood And Water" from the Amsterdam concert, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "After an extremely uplifting, rewarding and productive month in LA, I snuck over to the Netherlands to surprise 8000 fans by jumping on stage with @epicaofficial !

"Amazingly, even though EPICA is one of the first bands I ever toured with, starting about 20 years ago, this is the first time we have performed together.

"Words cannot express the intensity of emotions in @ziggodome that night! Seeing the beautiful faces of @elizeryd , @simonesimons and @charlottewessels while we all sang 'Sirens' together is a memory I will cherish forever. These are 3 incredibly talented, unique artists that I am proud to call friends, that I deeply respect and love as people and I am genuinely a fan of each of them!

"Huge thanks to @jensthepanda for this amazing production, as always; a true master of his craft. Thank you, EPICA, AMARANTHE and CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION for having me for such a special, important show. Thank you to all the incredible fans in the audience - I really felt the [love] that night!

"If you're still reading this far - what you didn't know is that I actually slipped on ice in my travels from LA to Amsterdam (one night in icy Montreal is all it takes)! I fell down snowy stairs and broke my ribs the night before heading to Amsterdam. So I did this show with broken ribs. I swear I have no intention of breaking my ribs every time I start a new chapter in my career, but I'll take it as a good sign! Just don't make me laugh, that hurts!"

Last November, Alissa released "The Room Where She Died", the first single from her upcoming debut solo album. The music for "The Room Where She Died" was written by KAMELOT keyboardist Oliver Palotai, while Alissa performed, recorded and wrote all the vocals for the track. White-Gluz also came up with the script for "The Room Where She Died"'s accompanying music video, which was created by Serbian video production company iCODE Team.

On November 23, 2025, ARCH ENEMY announced it had split with White-Gluz, writing on social media: "ARCH ENEMY have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We're thankful for the time and music we've shared and wish her all the best.

Alissa added in a separate statement on her Facebook page: "After 12 years in ARCH ENEMY, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings!

"I can't wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

White-Gluz, former vocalist of Canadian extreme metallers THE AGONIST, joined ARCH ENEMY in 2014 as the replacement for Angela Gossow. Angela, who joined ARCH ENEMY in 2000 and made her debut on the now-classic "Wages Of Sin" (2001),stepped down as frontwoman and is now focusing on management, while Alissa took her place.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Throughout her career, the now-40-year-old Alissa has consistently used her music as a vehicle for social change, addressing pressing issues such as environmental conservation, veganism, and the ethical treatment of animals.

ARCH ENEMY played the final show with White-Gluz on November 15, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany as part of the band's European "Blood Dynasty" 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER.