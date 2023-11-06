Watch: ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Joins DRAGONFORCE To Perform TAYLOR SWIFT's 'Wildest Dreams'

ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz joined DRAGONFORCE on stage last night (Sunday, November 5) at MTelus in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to perform a cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

DRAGONFORCE's cover of "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" is featured as a bonus track on the band's upcoming album, "Warp Speed Warriors", which is due on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with DRAGONFORCE guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li.

Guitarist, singer and content creator Billy Wilkins is performing with DRAGONFORCE on their entire North American headline tour. Wilkins previously joined the band on stage after they saw his cover of platinum single "Through The Fire And Flames" going viral on TikTok. The trek features a brand-new setlist and stage production, as well as special guests AMARANTHE, NANOWAR OF STEEL and EDGE OF PARADISE.

Last November, DRAGONFORCE released a music video for the song "The Last Dragonborn". The track is taken from DRAGONFORCE's latest studio album, "Extreme Power Metal", which came out in September 2019. Produced in Los Angeles, California by Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, the LP was also recorded, in part, on Li's livestream channel on Twitch with participation from the fans.

"The Last Dragonborn" was the first DRAGONFORCE music video to feature bassist Alicia Vigil, who first joined the band as a touring member in January 2020.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

In August 2019, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. He has since joined German thrashers KREATOR.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals