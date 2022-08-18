Watch: AT THE GATES Enlists ATHEIST Guitarist DANIEL MARTINEZ For North American Tour

AT THE GATES has recruited Daniel Martinez (ATHEIST) to play second guitar for the band on its North American tour which kicked off last night (Wednesday, August 17) at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Fan-filmed video of the L.A. performance can be seen below.

On Wednesday, Daniel shared a photo of him with AT THE GATES and he included the following message: "It's an honor to be filling in on guitar for AT THE GATES for the next two weeks on their US run! LA tonight at the Henry Fonda Theater to kick things off."

AT THE GATES' special "Slaughter Of The Soul" North American tour was originally planned for the 25th anniversary of the album in 2020, the COVID-19 situation forced the band to postpone the trek until 2022.

AT THE GATES is playing the whole "Slaughter Of The Soul" LP from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from its 30-plus-year career.

Earlier in the month, AT THE GATES enlisted Patrik Jensen (THE HAUNTED) to play second guitar for the band at several shows, including at this year's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

The Wacken gig took place less than two weeks after AT THE GATES parted ways with its guitarist of the past five years, Jonas Stålhammar.

Stålhammar joined the band in September 2017 as the replacement for co-founding guitarist Anders Björler, who left AT THE GATES in March of that year.

In addition to AT THE GATES, Stålhammar had previously played with THE LURKING FEAR, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, BOMBS OF HADES, GOD MACABRE, ABHOTH, UTUMNO and MACABRE END.

AT THE GATES' latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being", came out last year.

While main parts for "The Nightmare Of Being" were recorded in several different Swedish studios — drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg — the LP was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, KREATOR) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with AT THE GATES on the "At War With Reality" comeback album in 2014. The album's visual concept was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without Anders Björler.

World Of Lies

At The Gates

Slaughter Of The Soul 25th Anniversary Tour

The Fonda Theatre #melodicdeathmetal #swedishmelodicdeathmetal #atthegates Posted by Julio Chavez on Thursday, August 18, 2022

At The Gates- Raped By The Light Of Christ Posted by Justin Sinclair on Wednesday, August 17, 2022