Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Discusses 'Looking Inside' VR Concert At Los Angeles Press Conference

This past Tuesday (February 27),rock band AVENGED SEVENFOLD sat down with creative director Lance Drake and friend Ryan Downey in Los Angeles to chat all things related to "Avenged Sevenfold VR Concert: Looking Inside". You can now watch the discussion below.

Exclusively available to AmazeVR Concert app, the 26-minute VR concert features some of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's iconic hits, "Hail To The King" and "Nightmare", as well as new fan favorites from their latest "Life Is But A Dream…" album, "Nobody", "(D)eath" and "Mattel".

Transcending the traditional boundaries of where artists and fans connect, AmazeVR's AVENGED SEVENFOLD immersive VR concert "Looking Inside" raises the standards of one-to-one entertainment and innovation. Via photorealistic superimposition of live artist footage, VR, and custom visual effects and backgrounds, AmazeVR technology transports viewers to entirely new, extraordinary concert experiences.

"We're giving AVENGED SEVENFOLD fans a perfect moment frozen in time," said Steve Lee, AmazeVR CEO and co-founder. "Our technology allows app goers to preserve and experience the highest quality and detailed performance over and over again. We knew that AVENGED SEVENFOLD was the perfect choice to debut our rock genre, they are constantly challenging the norm, experimenting with new technology, all to prioritize connecting with their fans."

Fans are invited to embark on an existential odyssey with AVENGED SEVENFOLD's perfectly curated dark dreamscape, featuring unseen experimental angles that provide the closest-ever look to the artist's instruments in a VR setting. The detailed showcase includes close-ups, including Brooks Wackerman's drum set and 12 guitars, where Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance and Johnny Christ bring out new guitars for each song.

"Being able to combine the best aspects of what a live show and technology offers is what excites us the most about our VR concert, and what we've created with the two is pretty compelling," said M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD. "Lots of our fans already know the intricacies of our performances, but I think they're going to be blown away when they can get closer than ever before."

"It's a really exciting time to be an artist but also to be a fan," said Jacqui Bransky, VP of web3 and innovation at Warner Records. "As the music industry continues to shift, Warner Records is always looking for new opportunities to bring our artists to the forefront of the technology space. We are excited to continue creating new immersive opportunities for fans that bring them one step closer to experiencing their favorite artists up-close and personal. AmazeVR have been great partners in bringing this vision to life."

Bringing the show to fans, AVENGED SEVENFOLD will also be including their immersive concert experience into their VIP packages on the upcoming "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour kicking off March 6. Fans will have the opportunity to view the band's performance of "Mattel" inside the VIP lounge.

The addition of AVENGED SEVENFOLD marks the first time AmazeVR has partnered with a band and introduced a new genre, rock, to the AmazeVR Concerts App. Available for download on Apple Vision Pro and Meta App Lab, AVENGED SEVENFOLD adds to the AmazeVR Concerts app calendar of artists, including T-Pain, Megan Thee Stallion, Zara Larsson and UPSAHL. Users can access one free song per artist and purchase the entire concert for the exclusive launch price of $12.99.

To find out more about AmazeVR, along with upcoming concerts, visit amazevr.com.