Watch: BAD COMPANY Finally Gets Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

BAD COMPANY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday (November 8) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Mick Fleetwood inducted the legendary hard rock band into the Rock Hall, telling the audience: "[BAD COMPANY singer] Paul [Rodgers] is the voice that every rock singer holds as their north star. To listen to a BAD COMPANY song is to hear a once-in-a-lifetime voice take rock music to new heights. ... BAD COMPANY was grounded in the blues, but also created uniform, unforgettable pop melodies. They helped define the musical path ahead for rock music."

Founding BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke was then joined onstage by THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson, HEART's Nancy Wilson and AEROSMITH's Joe Perry for a performance of "Feel Like Makin' Love", before Bryan Adams then took over the mic for "Can't Get Enough".

After the performance, Kirke gave an acceptance speech, joking, "I've never played 'Can't Get Enough' in a tuxedo" and acknowledging Rodgers, who opted out of attending the ceremony a week earlier due to health reasons. The drummer also paid tribute to late member Mick Ralphs, who died earlier this year, and Boz Burrell, who passed away in 2006.

In a video message, Rodgers dedicated the honor to the BAD COMPANY fans, ending with, "My prayer for us is that we all choose love."

Prior to BAD COMPANY's Rock Hall induction, the estate of the group's former singer Brian Howe issued a statement expressing disappointment over the fact that the Rock Hall chose not to induct Howe along with the rest of the bandmembers. Howe served as BAD COMPANY's vocalist from 1986 to 1994 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums.

The now-75-year-old Rodgers suffered his first major stroke in 2016 and a second in October 2019, which required him to undergo a major surgery to recover from. At the time, Rodgers underwent a carotid endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque from the arteries running through your neck to your brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

This past June, Ralphs died at the age of 81 due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2016.

BAD COMPANY had been eligible for induction since 1999 and received its first nomination this year.