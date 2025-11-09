Watch: SOUNDGARDEN Reunites For All-Star Performance At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony

SOUNDGARDEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Saturday (November 8) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Seattle grunge legends were inducted by actor-comedian Jim Carrey, who told the crowd: "Spank you kindly, spank you all. You might ask why would SOUNDGARDEN — the heaviest of rock and roll royalty — want Jim Carrey to induct them into the Hall Of Fame? Is there some deep, cosmic connection between them, or was the 'Spoonman' not available?

"When the Seattle music scene exploded, it resurrected rock and roll for me," Carrey said. "When I heard SOUNDGARDEN for the first time, I wasn't just excited. I wanted to put a flannel shirt on and run into the streets screaming, 'My mother smoked during pregnancy!'"

He added: "I met the band in 1996 when I was hosting 'Saturday Night Live' for the very first time, and I insisted on SOUNDGARDEN as the musical guest. By then, the lineup was Chris [Cornell on vocals], Kim Thayil [on guitar], Matt Cameron on drums, and Ben Shepherd on bass. They launched into the dark, epic beauty of 'Pretty Noose'. I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me, like an audio baptism. They pushed me under and when I came up I was free. After the show, they handed me what is to this day one of my most prized possessions, the Fender Telecaster [guitar] Chris played on the show, signed by the whole band."

Cornell's daughter Lily then took the stage, stating about her father: "I am just really, really happy that he got to make music with his friends. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about. I know how much purpose that gave him, and how much it's meant to people who have heard that music. That's what I'll be holding in my heart tonight."

The surviving members of SOUNDGARDEN — Cameron, Thayil and Shepherd, as well as original bassist Hiro Yamamoto, who left the group in 1989 — were joined by PEARL JAM guitarist Mike McCready and THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen for a performance of "Rusty Cage", while Brandi Carlile and ALICE IN CHAINS' Jerry Cantrell came out for a rendition of "Black Hole Sun".

After SOUNDGARDEN acceptance speeches, Cornell's daughter Toni was joined by HEART's Nancy Wilson for an acoustic rendition of "Fell On Black Days".

Thayil, Cameron, Shepherd and Yamomoto all delivered induction speeches. "Chris Cornell, we are so missing you tonight on this stage," Yamomoto said. "We've heard so many stories of how the music we created became your own, and that is the greatest recognition of all. To everyone else out there — especially all you brown kids — let's rock!"

Thayil said: "If one of us ever hesitated in sharing an idea, Chris would be the first to say, 'Let's just try it out and see.' I miss him. I love him, and I love all my [SOUNDGARDEN] brothers."

Regarding the artists who were chosen to participate in SOUNDGARDEN's performance at the Rock Hall, Cameron told Seattle Times: "We wanted to keep it as Seattle-centric as possible and include some people that were there with us in the beginning." Thayil added: "To have our peers, friends and creative collaborators from here share that with us is very important. It's very important because it's part of our identity. We're not simply 'rock guys' in this band SOUNDGARDEN. We're rock guys in this band SOUNDGARDEN that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It's where we are. It's where we came from. It's who we are."

SOUNDGARDEN was first nominated for the Rock Hall in 2020 and again in 2023 before finally being inducted this year.

The band finished sixth in the fan vote with 233,205 votes.

This marked the second induction for Cameron, who previously got the nod with PEARL JAM in 2017.

Regarding being inducted twice, Cameron told Cleveland.com: "It's a huge honor. I haven't really wrapped my head around it, and it's not lost upon me that it's pretty rare to get in there two times. I'm feeling great about everything. It's just been really exciting to gather up all these people we worked with over the years that helped us create the band, create our legacy, and it's going to be a really great night."

Asked if one of his inductions means more than the other, Cameron said: "They're both huge honors, of course. For me, personally, I helped build SOUNDGARDEN from the ground up, and I helped create the sound, I think, a little bit more than I did with PEARL JAM, which was definitely more of an established thing that I came into. So in that sense [SOUNDGARDEN's induction] is a little more meaningful for me as an artist and musician and songwriter to go in with a band that I helped establish itself."