Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage From DEF LEPPARD's Appearance In New NETFLIX Movie 'Bank Of Dave'

Behind-the-scenes footage from DEF LEPPARD's appearance in the new Netflix movie "Bank Of Dave" can be seen below.

According to Lancashire Telegraph, DEF LEPPARD filmed its segment for "Bank Of Dave" last March in Burnley, U.K.

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott told Planet Rock about his band's involvement with the film: "'Bank Of Dave' is kind of like the new 'Full Monty', the new 'Amongst Giants', the new 'Brassed Off'. It's one of those classic British low-budget but really cool movies. A true story about a gentleman in Burnley, who was not having much joy with a bank, so he decided to start his own bank. It's only like 12 years ago that this happened and he's a bit of a DEF LEPPARD fan."

He continued: "What they did is they kind of wrote us into the story, and they've obviously enhanced the story somewhat because our part in the movie didn't really happen. One of his mates, the character of one of his friends, knows me for 30 years and says, 'I think I might be able to get DEF LEPPARD to do a fundraiser for you.' So, long story short, we do this fundraiser at Turf Moor (Burnley's football stadium) to raise money so he can start this bank and help out all the locals that were getting no help from the banks."

Joe added: "We got to perform three songs in this movie. I don't know how many will survive or hit the cutting-room floor, but you always over film so that they've got enough. We all really thought it was a cute thing."

A feel-good romantic comedy, "The Bank Of Dave" was written by Piers Ashworth ("Save The Cinema", "Blithe Spirit") and was directed by Chris Foggin ("Fisherman's Friends"). It stars Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor and Rory Kinnear. Netflix acquired U.K. and Irish rights and WME Independent, the international film financing and distribution arm of talent agency WME, is handling the rest of worldwide sales.

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, "The Bank Of Dave" tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley, he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Fry ("Yesterday", "In The Earth", "Love Wedding Repeat"),who recently starred as one of the leads in the big-budget family movie "Cruella", plays young London lawyer Hugh who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system. Star of Netflix hit "Bridgerton", Dynevor ("The Colour Room") plays feisty local doctor Alexandra. The character of Dave is played by Olivier winner and BAFTA nominee Rory Kinnear ("Bond", "Penny Dreadful", "The Imitation Game").