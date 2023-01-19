  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage From DEF LEPPARD's Appearance In New NETFLIX Movie 'Bank Of Dave'

January 19, 2023

Behind-the-scenes footage from DEF LEPPARD's appearance in the new Netflix movie "Bank Of Dave" can be seen below.

According to Lancashire Telegraph, DEF LEPPARD filmed its segment for "Bank Of Dave" last March in Burnley, U.K.

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott told Planet Rock about his band's involvement with the film: "'Bank Of Dave' is kind of like the new 'Full Monty', the new 'Amongst Giants', the new 'Brassed Off'. It's one of those classic British low-budget but really cool movies. A true story about a gentleman in Burnley, who was not having much joy with a bank, so he decided to start his own bank. It's only like 12 years ago that this happened and he's a bit of a DEF LEPPARD fan."

He continued: "What they did is they kind of wrote us into the story, and they've obviously enhanced the story somewhat because our part in the movie didn't really happen. One of his mates, the character of one of his friends, knows me for 30 years and says, 'I think I might be able to get DEF LEPPARD to do a fundraiser for you.' So, long story short, we do this fundraiser at Turf Moor (Burnley's football stadium) to raise money so he can start this bank and help out all the locals that were getting no help from the banks."

Joe added: "We got to perform three songs in this movie. I don't know how many will survive or hit the cutting-room floor, but you always over film so that they've got enough. We all really thought it was a cute thing."

A feel-good romantic comedy, "The Bank Of Dave" was written by Piers Ashworth ("Save The Cinema", "Blithe Spirit") and was directed by Chris Foggin ("Fisherman's Friends"). It stars Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor and Rory Kinnear. Netflix acquired U.K. and Irish rights and WME Independent, the international film financing and distribution arm of talent agency WME, is handling the rest of worldwide sales.

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, "The Bank Of Dave" tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley, he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Fry ("Yesterday", "In The Earth", "Love Wedding Repeat"),who recently starred as one of the leads in the big-budget family movie "Cruella", plays young London lawyer Hugh who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system. Star of Netflix hit "Bridgerton", Dynevor ("The Colour Room") plays feisty local doctor Alexandra. The character of Dave is played by Olivier winner and BAFTA nominee Rory Kinnear ("Bond", "Penny Dreadful", "The Imitation Game").

Fun time this past weekend! 🤘

#Tempo_productions #NetflixUK #bankofdavefilm

Posted by Def Leppard on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Find more on Def leppard
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).