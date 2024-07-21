Watch: 'Big Four' Of German Thrash Metal, KREATOR, SODOM, DESTRUCTION And TANKARD, Reunite At 'Klash Of The Ruhrpott'

Heavy metal titans KREATOR headlined last night's (Saturday, July 20) "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" festival at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The concert featured the long-awaited union of Germany's legendary "Teutonic Big Four", completed by SODOM, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD.

The one-day thrash extravaganza was a celebration of German metal, and it welcomed domestic and international fans for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Unfortunately, due to a "severe weather warning", KREATOR was forced to cut its performance short after 10 songs. "With the safety of our fans and crew absolutely paramount, we had no choice but to end the concert early," the band said in a statement. "We hope you had as much fun until the abrupt end as we did and are already looking forward to seeing you next time."

A video recap of the event, courtesy of The Unstoppable Grind Master, is available below.

In a July 2023 interview with La Mesa Del Metal, SODOM frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such spoke about the possibility of there being more shows featuring the long-awaited union of Germany's legendary "Teutonic Big Four". Angelripper said: "Well, we talk about years doing something with the Big Four, and we played… [In 2022] there was a Mexico Metal Fest, [with] all the four bands playing, and that was great; people had a great time. And I can tell, we are not able to make touring around the world because KREATOR, they have their own projects, the touring, their recording sessions, whatever. So, but if there is a promoter [out there in] the world who [says], 'I wanna book SODOM, I wanna book KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD,' maybe, we go. So you got the Big Four. So I always wanna do something special like this… I think KREATOR is a bigger band than SODOM… But doing something special for the fans and all the four bands gonna play there — maybe just every band gonna play one hour. We get four hours of finest thrash metal music. That would be something really special for the fans. But it's very easy to do. If you are promoter and you wanna have all the four bands going there up on stage, we go."

Such went on to say that there are no personal issues between him and KREATOR. "We are still friends," he explained. "We are talking about everything. But they are touring at this time, DESTRUCTION's touring at the same time. It's very hard. The business is very hard, because all the bands are very busy for touring and writing songs and rehearsing sessions. And how fast the year is gone. But we're working on it. Definitely."

According to Angelripper, there was a stronger sense of competition when all four bands were just starting out in the 1980s. "When we were young kiddies, a young band, [we would think], 'Oh, KREATOR, they got a better guitarist.' Or [they would think], 'SODOM, they get the record deal first,' that was something," he said. "But nowadays, we are getting older; we're getting wise. I never mind what the other bands do. I don't take care. I just wanna take care of my own band."

When "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" was first announced a year ago, Mille Petrozza (KREATOR) commented: "I'm so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It's going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive KREATOR set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!"

Such added: "I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers, Tom."

Schmier (DESTRUCTION) stated: "Oh YES — we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this. Thanks for the invitation, Mille!"

Andreas "Gerre" Geremia (TANKARD) said: "Good things take time! Finally the four big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

In the fall of 2022, Angelripper spoke to BLABBERMOUTH.NET about SODOM being part of the "German Big Four". He said at the time: "I love DESTRUCTION. Schmier is a good friend of mine. They have a different style of music. DESTRUCTION is more thrash metal than SODOM; we have more black metal or heavy metal influences. I'm so proud of them. They did it. They created their own style. They have the perfect singer in the band. We always talk about the [German] 'Big Four' and touring together, but it's hard to do. I think Mille is not interested in doing it. We played the Mexico Metal Fest [in September 2022], the 'Big Four', with HELLHAMMER and GRAVE DIGGER and I talked to Schmier, we had a beer with Gerre, but I didn't see Mille. He came on stage and went back to the hotel. He doesn't want to spend any time with us. I don't know why. Maybe he's living on a different planet. I don't think this tour will ever happen."

When he asked if he has always been friendly with Mille, Angelripper said: "We're friends, but I'm good friends with Schmier. But Mille…it's different. He's not more in the scene. I never see him when we go into any metal bar here in Essen. It's completely different. We'll need to talk about the 'Big Three' touring. It doesn't have to be a tour. All the bands have a packed schedule touring, but we can do a big show. This package is good for three, four or five thousand people."