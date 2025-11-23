Watch: BILLY CORGAN Performs With Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra And Chorus At Residency Kick-Off

SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan teamed up with Lyric Opera of Chicago, his hometown company, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's massive, decade-defining double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness". The performances with Lyric Opera orchestra and chorus are happening in the group's hometown of Chicago, and the residency at the Civic Opera House kicked off last night (Friday, November 21).

At last night's show, Corgan joined the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Lyric Opera chorus to perform, play guitar and sing during select songs alongside soprano Sydney Mancasola, mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, tenor Dominick Chenes and baritone Edward Parks. These historic performances feature newly commissioned arrangements and orchestrations by Corgan and James Lowe, who also conducts, as well as costumes from House of Gilles by Gilles and Chloé Mendel Corgan.

Fan-filmed video of the opening-night concert can be seen below.

Earlier this month, Corgan told WGN News about how the collaboration with Lyric Opera of Chicago came about: "A mutual friend put us together with the Lyric. And I kept saying for years, 'cause it kept coming up, 'I think they wanna work with you,' and I kept thinking, 'There's no way they're gonna wanna work with me.' So when we finally did have the meeting, I pitched them on this idea, and they loved it. And now we're doing seven nights. It's almost completely sold out. Full orchestra, full chorus, operatic interpretations of the 'Mellon Collie' album. And I'm singing too. And I was in rehearsals yesterday with the great opera singers, and it's amazing to hear your music sung with incredible artists like themselves. So it's really emotional. And if you know the album, it's an emotional experience. If you don't know the album, then it's made so if you're an operatic fan or a classical fan, it's interpreted that way. So we're not trying to do 'rock and roll goes opera.' It's actually — we're taking rock and roll into the opera."

Elaborating on what he means when he says that he is "taking rock and roll into the opera," Corgan explained: "It's interpretation. So, when I worked with the arranger, James Lowe, it would be, like, 'Well, can we do more of a [George] Gershwin-type take on this song,' and breaking it back down from the bottom and building it back up and then voicing it in a way that the operatic singers feel comfortable. So we're not asking them to sing rock and roll style. They're in their comfort zone. And I'm a Lyric fan, so I go there all the time. So I wanted those artists to do what they do at the highest level. I didn't want any compromise with my music. So it's been to try to figure out how to make my music work for them."

Asked if the musicians at the Lyric Opera of Chicago have an appreciation for what he does, Corgan said: "They were so amazing. One of the gentlemen has seen me play. We went to go do 'Tonight, Tonight' yesterday. And the lady sitting next to me goes, 'I don't know this one,' jokingly. So they're really excited because they're familiar with the record and they understand that it has a sort of cultural phenomenon. And I think they're also getting the buzz from their own families and friends, which is, like, 'Oh, that's really cool. You're doing something different outside of your normal thing.' So the whole idea here is really to get people in the opera house, because, as we've seen over the last 10, 20 years, museums and cultural institutions are struggling to bring younger people into their institutions, because it's all about the phone and TikTok and things like that, which is totally fine. So this is to try to bridge that gap, and I think the success shows that it is there to be had."

"A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness" is described in a press release as "a new commission inspired by one of the greatest alternative albums of all time. You'll hear Corgan and special guest artists along with the epic sound of the Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra And Chorus in a completely new, sonic and visual experience. Whether you love the PUMPKINS and are excited to hear their music in a sumptuous new dimension, or you simply crave the opportunity to hear a new work inspired by the unexpected, this promises to be one of the can't-miss cultural collaborations of the season."

"A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness" will be staged across six more nights only, running through November 30, 2025. Corgan reimagines his magnum opus by marshaling all of Lyric's technical and artistic forces for an immersively original sonic and visual experience that blurs the boundaries of opera, rock, and performance art.

"It is thrilling to collaborate with Lyric head John Mangum, my musical partner James Lowe, and all of the artists at Lyric in reimagining this very special and historic album, and to discover how Lyric's full operatic treatment is helping me experience my own compositions in powerful new ways," Corgan previously said in a statement. "Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions, and I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work; for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way."

John Mangum, general director, president and CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago, added: "Next season is filled with a tremendous range of lavish and powerful opera productions that we are excited to share with our audiences. I'm just as excited about the special performances like 'A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness' that open the aperture and expand the definition of opera and what an American opera company can be. The season clearly illustrates how this company continues to push the art form forward and create new work that can only happen in Chicago."

"Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" was SMASHING PUMPKINS' third studio album. It featured the singles "Tonight, Tonight", "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" and "1979".