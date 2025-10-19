Watch: BIOHAZARD Performs At New York City Record Store To Celebrate 'Divided We Fall' Album Release

This past Friday, October 17, the reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD celebrated the release of "Divided We Fall", the band's first studio album in over a decade, by performing live at the Rough Trade NYC record store, nestled in Manhattan's Rockefeller Center, only steps away from the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

"Divided We Fall" arrived on October 17 via BLKIIBLK. Regarding why it took so long to get the LP out, BIOHAZARD drummer Danny Schuler told the Talkin' Bout Rock podcast: " Well, the album was a long time coming because the band wasn't really doing anything for a long time. The band got back together in 2023. We started doing some shows, we started touring, and everybody started talking about, 'Hey, why don't we do a record?', our managers and everybody. And that was it. It was just we started talking about it. We started getting together with the purpose of writing songs and seeing how that went. After a while, we kind of hit our stride and the songs just kind of came quick. And, yeah, boom — next thing you know, we're making a new BIOHAZARD album, 'Divided We Fall'. Here we are."

Danny also talked about the recording sessions for "Divided We Fall", which took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

"I live on the East Coast, so it was easier to kind of just do everything at Long Branch," Danny explained. "It's a great studio, Shorefire, and our friend Joe runs that place. We've worked there before. And the reason I love that place, aside from having all the great gear, is that it's like one big room and it gives a band like us — we like to record as live as possible — so it gives us the room to set up live in the room and record that way. So that's what we did."

Reflecting on the first reunion show from the reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD — Schuler, guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel and bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld — which took place in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Danny said: "Yeah, that was in 2023, so it was eight or nine years since we had played a show together, and it was even longer than that, that we had played a show with Evan. That was our first show back with Evan in a very long time — probably 12 years or something, or 13 years. And, yeah, it was just a trip. I was really looking forward to it, and when it happened, it's amazing how it kind of went right back into the way we used to do things. It was so natural and easy. The rehearsals for that show, it was so simple to just be with everybody and play all the songs; it was easy. And, yeah, getting back together and doing that one show, it was, like, 'Wow.' It just totally blew my mind. It was such a trip to do it again. And now we get to do it some more. It's great. I love it. I never take it for granted."

Elaborating on BIOHAZARD's mindset when it comes to performing live, Danny said: "We definitely are the type of band that puts all our energy and effort and everything into the show. We're not phoning it in. Some bands maybe do that. For us it takes all our energy and everything to do the show, and we put everything we've got into it. So it is an experience; it's not just a show, it's an experience. And the audience is a big part of what we do, for sure."

In a separate interview with In Effect Hardcore, Danny stated about "Divided We Fall": "I think 'Divided We Fall' is BIOHAZARD doing what we do best. I didn't want to make a new-school record to compete with all these new bands… They all have their sound and I love it, but what we do is unique to us, and I really think when we are firing on all cylinders we can hang with anybody… especially live. So I would say this new record is right up there with the best stuff we've ever done. Can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Regarding the role of producer Matt Hyde during the making of "Divided We Fall", Danny said: "Matt Hyde was a big part of this record, for sure. When he came in, we had a lot of songs written but we hadn't yet started to focus on which ones would be the best ones for the new record. One of the first things Matt did was listen to everything and we asked him to pick which songs he thought would work best. His list of songs was exactly my list, which surprised me. I had no idea he was so familiar with what we do. It was great working with Matt Hyde… he's a madman in the studio."

As previously reported, BIOHAZARD will team up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour this fall.