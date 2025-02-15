Watch: BRUCE DICKINSON Joins PANTERA For 'Walk' Performance In Paris

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson joined PANTERA on stage earlier tonight (Saturday, February 15) at Adidas Arena in Paris, France to perform the Philip Anselmo-fronted band's classic song "Walk". Video of Bruce's appearance can be seen below.

Dickinson lives in Paris with his third wife, French fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

PANTERA kicked off its 2025 European headlining tour on January 21 at Helsingin Jäähalli (Ice Hall) in Helsinki, Finland. Joining the reformed band, consisting of classic-lineup members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass),along with Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums),on the trek are support acts CHILD BITE and POWER TRIP.

Drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott co-founded PANTERA. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie, who was Dimebag's brother, and Anselmo had not spoken since PANTERA split in 2003. But the relationship got even more acrimonious when Vinnie suggested that some remarks the vocalist had made about Dimebag in print just weeks earlier might have incited Dimebag's killer.

The new PANTERA played its first show in December 2022 as the headliner of Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.

Wylde was a close friend of Dimebag and was widely considered to be the best option for the guitarist role in the reformed PANTERA. In addition to having jammed with PANTERA live when the classic lineup was still touring, he was a regular guest onstage with Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's post-PANTERA project DAMAGEPLAN. Zakk also provided a guitar solo on the DAMAGEPLAN track "Reborn", from the latter band's 2004 debut, "New Found Power".