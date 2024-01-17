Watch BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Perform 'Glycerine' On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale, backed by a string quartet, performed the band's 1994 single "Glycerine" on last night's (Tuesday, January 16) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". You can now watch his appearance below.

BUSH will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an extensive North American headline tour. The "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour" will kick off on July 26 in Bend, Oregon and include shows at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey (August 21) and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (September 15). Most of the dates will be produced by Live Nation. Jerry Cantrell and CANDLEBOX will be the special guests on all dates. Additional guests will be announced.

In order to make attendance possible for fans of every budget, a limited amount of tickets in participating markets will be as low as $19.94 (before taxes and fees),a nod to the 1994 release of BUSH's debut album, "Sixteen Stone".

With over 24 million records sold, one billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, the band — comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar),Chris Traynor (guitar),Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) — stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" (Round Hill Records),their first-ever greatest-hits collection, provides an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years — from their breakthrough hit "Everything's Zen" to their latest single, "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", which is already within the Top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

BUSH released "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" on November 10 via Round Hill Records. The set includes a new song called "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", which was written by Gavin and produced by Rossdale and Corey Britz.

"Loaded" includes iconic hits from each of BUSH's nine studio albums as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of THE BEATLES' "Come Together" that saw a very limited release in 2012.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH's six-times-platinum debut album, "Sixteen Stone", so it's only fitting that "Loaded" explodes with five tracks from the seminal album: their debut single, "Everything Zen", "Little Things", "Machinehead" and the group's first No. 1 singles — "Comedown" and "Glycerine", which topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 1995.

Other chart-topping hits included in the collection include the Grammy-nominated "Swallowed" (from 1996's "Razorblade Suitcase"),"The Chemicals Between Us" (from 1999's "The Science Of Things"),"The Sound Of Winter" (from 2011's "The Sea Of Memories") and, from the band's 2022 album "The Art Of Survival", "More Than Machines", BUSH's seventh single to top the Active Rock Radio chart. "Bullet Holes", which figured prominently in the box office smash "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", is one of three songs pulled from 2020's "The Kingdom".

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released five albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020) and the aforementioned "The Art Of Survival".

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.