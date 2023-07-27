GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Wants You To Meet His 'Other Half': 'She Is As Solid Of A Human As They Come'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna has publicly shared the identity of his new love, Kelly Fedoni. Fedoni is the ex-wife of Deadmau5, a Canadian singer and DJ whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman.

Earlier today, Sully took to his social media to post several photos of him with Fedoni, and he included the following message: "I thought it was time for you all to meet my person.

"As you all know I like to remain fairly private, but I'm always happy to show off the people in my life I love the most. So please know that any rude or mean comments will be deleted and blocked. As I am trusting you, “my dearest fans” to be the loving people that I know you to be.

"Finding someone you Love, Trust, Respect and is your best friend isn't always easy. It takes time, (in my case 55 years) patience, lessons and ALOT of self growth to be ready for it when it arrives. So when you find it ' and you will '… never take it for granted. Be fearless, be vulnerable, and be true to yourself.

"When you're a good person, it's inevitable YOU WILL manifest the best people to compliment your life! She is as solid of a human as they come. And she is mine. So say hello to the other half of me."

Fedoni and Zimmerman reportedly became a couple in 2014 and got married in 2017, one year after a romantic proposal in the Maldives. Among those who attended their wedding was MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee. They split in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Sully has a daughter, Skylar Brook, who was born in December 2001.