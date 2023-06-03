Watch: CHRIS JERICHO Joins HELLOWEEN On Stage In Los Angeles To Sing 'Best Time'

FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho joined HELLOWEEN onstage during the German metallers' concert last night (Friday, June 2) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California to perform the HELLOWEEN song "Best Time". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Earlier today, Jericho shared a few photos of last night's performance on social media and included the following message: "The Three Tremors! It was such an honour to join @helloweenofficial onstage at the @youtubetheater to sing 'Best Time' last night in #LosAngeles! What a blast and a dream come true to throw down with @sortofbedman #MichaelKiske & #AndiDeris, two of the legit best metal singers of all time!! Thx to @therealsaschagerstner for helping to set things up and thanks to @grayforcex1, @the.dani.loeble, #Weiki & Markus for still being the BEST POWER METAL band of all time!"

HELLOWEEN shared Chris's post and added simply: "Thanks for joining us, Chris Jericho!"

HELLOWEEN's 1985 album "Walls Of Jericho" was the inspiration behind Chris's wrestling moniker.

Born Christopher Keith Irvine in Manhasset, New York, Chris grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where he recently had a street named after him.

A few years ago, in an interview with Larry King, Jericho explained how he got his stage name. He said: "They wanted me to be a cowboy when I first started [wrestling]. And I hated cowboys and stuff. So they wanted me to be, like, 'Cowboy Chris Casper' or something like that. I needed a name quickly, and there was a cassette tape of this German heavy metal band; the album was called 'Walls Of Jericho'. And I was, like, 'I don't wanna be 'Cowboy Chris Casper'; I'll be 'Chris Jericho'.' 'All right, Chris Jericho it is.'"

FOZZY started off nearly two and a half decades ago as a cover band called FOZZY OSBOURNE, with Chris initially taking on the persona of "Moongoose McQueen."

FOZZY's 2017 single "Judas", off the band's seventh studio album — also called "Judas" — became the group's biggest hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the No. 1 spot on the SiriusXM Octane chart.

Last year, the "Judas" title track was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units.

HELLOWEEN kicked off its "United Forces" tour of North America on May 13 at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Support on the 13-date trek is coming from Swedish metallers HAMMERFALL.

HELLOWEEN's North American tour will close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Singer Michael Kiske's first album back with HELLOWEEN, 2021's self-titled effort, landed in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria. The cover artwork for the LP was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, the latest HELLOWEEN LP was recorded in part at the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984). The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new material. The effort was mixed at the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, RAMMSTEIN).

"Helloween" saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analogue and Daniel Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Andi Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".