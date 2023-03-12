Watch: CHRIS JERICHO Joins STEEL PANTHER On Stage In Saint Petersburg To Perform VAN HALEN's 'Hot For Teacher'

Chris Jericho, wrestling superstar and FOZZY frontman, joined STEEL PANTHER on stage last night (Saturday, March 11) at Jannus Live in Saint Petersburg, Florida to perform a cover of the VAN HALEN classic "Hot For Teacher". Fan-filmed video of the performance, which also included an appearance by a 12-year-old drummer from the audience, can be seen below.

Back in July 2020, STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia came to Jericho's defense after Sebastian Bach accused FOZZY's lead singer of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during live performances. Zadinia — whose real name is Darren Leader — took to his Twitter to write: "Jericho is a Fucking rock star and one of the coolest motherfuckers in this business."

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released on February 24.

The band's "On The Prowl" world tour 2023 kicked off in February and will run throughout North America through April. CROBOT and TRAGEDY are joining the band on the trek. STEEL PANTHER will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May.

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.