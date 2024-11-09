  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: COAL CHAMBER Members Perform 'Big Truck' For Schecter Guitar Research

November 9, 2024

Schecter Guitar Research has uploaded video of COAL CHAMBER members Miguel "Meegs" Rascón (guitar) and Nadja Peulen (bass) unveiling their new signature instruments by jamming the song "Big Truck" with their bandmate, drummer Mikey Cox. Check out the footage below. Also available is the previously released performance clip of the track "Fiend".

Three months ago, COAL CHAMBER was forced to postpone its previously announced summer/fall "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour after frontman Dez Fafara suffered a mysterious medical scare, which caused him to see "flashes in [his] eyes" and pass out before spending nine hours in a hospital emergency room. The trek, which was scheduled to launch on August 23 in Las Vegas, was slated to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, WEDNESDAY 13 and BLACK SATELLITE.

COAL CHAMBER's rescheduled U.S. tour will now begin with a March 5, 2025 show at the Summit in Denver, Colorado and run through an April 18, 2025 gig at the Myth Live in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Last year, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.

Find more on Coal chamber
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).