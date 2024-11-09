Watch: COAL CHAMBER Members Perform 'Big Truck' For Schecter Guitar Research

Schecter Guitar Research has uploaded video of COAL CHAMBER members Miguel "Meegs" Rascón (guitar) and Nadja Peulen (bass) unveiling their new signature instruments by jamming the song "Big Truck" with their bandmate, drummer Mikey Cox. Check out the footage below. Also available is the previously released performance clip of the track "Fiend".

Three months ago, COAL CHAMBER was forced to postpone its previously announced summer/fall "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour after frontman Dez Fafara suffered a mysterious medical scare, which caused him to see "flashes in [his] eyes" and pass out before spending nine hours in a hospital emergency room. The trek, which was scheduled to launch on August 23 in Las Vegas, was slated to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, WEDNESDAY 13 and BLACK SATELLITE.

COAL CHAMBER's rescheduled U.S. tour will now begin with a March 5, 2025 show at the Summit in Denver, Colorado and run through an April 18, 2025 gig at the Myth Live in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Last year, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.