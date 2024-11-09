DEFTONES Share Video Recap Of 2024 Edition Of 'Dia De Los Deftones' Festival

DEFTONES have shared a video recap of the 2024 installment of their music festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event, which returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, took place on November 2, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Joining the influential alt-metal outfit at this year's event were IDLES, SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE (performing "Diary" in its entirety),HEALTH, PARIS TEXAS, DUSTER, GEL and QENDRESA.

DEFTONES' 20-song set included rarely heard cuts like "Lhabia", "Beauty School" and "Hexagram" (all played for the first time since 2018) as well as the band's cover of JAPAN's "Ghosts", performed live for the very first time.

Prior to 2018's first edition of Dia De Los Deftones, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told the San Diego Union-Tribune: "It's like putting together a mix tape, but it's a live show and you can put different artists together in one live setting... It's a well-rounded event that — even if we weren't performing at it — I think we'd enjoy going to as music fans."

DEFTONES recently completed recording all the music for their next studio album.

In the fall of 2023, DEFTONES guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed to the "Gnostic Academy" podcast that he and his bandmates were working on their new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (RUSH, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS). This marks DEFTONES' third collaboration with Nick, having previously worked with him on 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's "Koi No Yokan" LPs.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.