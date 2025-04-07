Watch: COREY TAYLOR Plays Acoustic Solo Show At 2025 SPOOKALA Horror Convention In Tampa

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor played an acoustic solo show this past Saturday (April 5) at the Spookala horror and pop culture convention at the Florida State Fairgrounds - Expo Center in Tampa, Florida. Video of the performance can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the concert was as follows:

01. Add It Up (VIOLENT FEMMES cover)

02. Song #3 (STONE SOUR song)

03. Black Eyes Blue

04. Everlong (FOO FIGHTERS cover)

05. Taciturn (STONE SOUR song)

06. I Miss You (INCUBUS cover)

07. Something I Can Never Have (NINE INCH NAILS cover)

08. Snuff (SLIPKNOT song)

09. Home

10. SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (PAINTY THE PIRATE & KIDS cover)

11. Bother (STONE SOUR song)

12. Through Glass (STONE SOUR song)

13. Pink Pony Club (CHAPPELL ROAN cover)

14. Spit It Out

Taylor played what he said was his first acoustic solo show in over three years on March 22 at the HorrorHound Weekend convention in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Taylor's solo album of covers and B-sides from the "CMF2" album sessions, titled "CMF2B… Or Not 2B", was released digitally in May 2024. The effort was previously made available on April 20, 2024 via BMG as part of last year's Record Store Day.

Corey spent much of the last half of 2023 touring in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released in September of that year. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January 2023 at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

Back in January 2024, Taylor canceled his previously scheduled North American solo tour, citing struggles with his mental health. He later told Alternative Press that he hit "a real dark point" early last year and that he needed to make some changes to the way he worked for his well-being, including touring. He told the magazine: "I found that my pursuit of work and all things ego was killing me. And nearly killed me. So I've reinvested my life to the point [where] I'm only going to work so much. I'll never be gone from home for more than two and a half weeks. I'm putting importance back on the things I really value. That is the greatest gift I could give myself and my family."