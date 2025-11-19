Watch: DEATH TO ALL Joined By JAMES MURPHY For 'Altering The Future' Performance In Tampa

Former DEATH guitarist James Murphy joined DEATH TO ALL, the touring tribute to the late Chuck Schuldiner and his pioneering band DEATH, on stage last night (Tuesday, November 18) at The Orpheum in Tampa, Florida to perform the DEATH song "Altering The Future". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

DEATH TO ALL is currently touring North America as part of a month-long celebration of two of DEATH's landmark albums: "Spiritual Healing" (1990) and "Symbolic" (1995).

DEATH TO ALL features DEATH veterans Gene Hoglan (drummer on the DEATH albums "Individual Thought Patterns" [1993] and "Symbolic"),Steve DiGiorgio (bassist on 1991's "Human" as well as "Individual Thought Patterns") and Bobby Koelble (guitarist on "Symbolic"),as well as Max Phelps (EXIST, ex-CYNIC) on guitar and vocals. DEATH TO ALL celebrated "Scream Bloody Gore" (1987) and "The Sound Of Perseverance" (1998) across North America in 2024.

Along with the dual album celebration, each night on the fall 2025 tour is showcasing classics from DEATH's catalog. The tour features special guests GORGUTS and PHOBOPHILIC.

Founded in 1984 by Chuck Schuldiner under the original name of MANTAS in Altamonte Springs, Florida, DEATH was among the more widely known early pioneers of the death metal sound, along with California's POSSESSED. Inspired by NASTY SAVAGE, DEATH was among the first bands in the Florida death metal scene. In the late '80s, the band was both a part of and integral in defining the death metal scene which gained international recognition with the release of albums by a number of area acts.

DEATH TO ALL operates as a tribute band to the original DEATH, which dissolved in 2001 following Schuldiner's passing.

During a January 2024 appearance on the "Die By The Click" podcast, Murphy was asked if he had ever been approached to take part in the DEATH TO ALL touring project. He responded: "No, I never was. And without going into any details, I'm gonna chalk that up to a couple of things. Number one, I think they've got their lineup. I think they've slowed down on the floating different people in and out of it. I think they've kind of settled into a thing, and that's Bobby and Max's gig now. And I'm cool with that — that's their gig."

He continued: "Back when they were floating people in and out of it a lot, having different people on different tours — because I'm not really up on the history of exactly what all has happened, lineup-wise and everything with that project… In addition to the feeling that they've sort of settled on their lineup, somebody involved with it who's not involved with it anymore, but back when they were cycling through different people, there was someone who did not want me — at all. And so I suspect that that's initially why I never got a call. This is also part of the reason why a particular project that I was working on years ago got put on a shelf, because of the same individual. There's no point in naming names. It's no longer an issue on either front, but at some point there's damage done."

Four years ago, Murphy joined former DEATH bassist Terry Butler to play two shows commemorating the 20th anniversary of Schuldiner's passing at Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida. Murphy and Butler performed DEATH's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing", in its entirety under the LIVING MONSTROSITY banner.

"Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, has just been released via Decibel Books.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

Fans can order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com.