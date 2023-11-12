Watch: DEE SNIDER And JACK RUSSELL Cover AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' In Cancún, Mexico

TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider joined JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE on stage this past Friday (November 10) at The Sands.Rocks festival at Planet Hollywood in Cancún, Mexico to perform a few songs, including a cover of the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

In a recent interview with Greece's RockPages.gr, Dee was asked if he thinks he will ever release another solo album. The 68-year-old singer responded: "Don't hold your breath, because I'm feeling like I'm done. I'm feeling like I'm done. Now I said that after 'For The Love Of Metal' [2018], and then COVID hit and I called Jamey [Jasta, Dee's collaborator and producer] up and Jamey Jasta said, 'I wanna do another record.' But right now I'm feeling very comfortable in who I am, what I am, what I'm doing and how I'm spending my life. I'm not feeling this urge. And it helps that those last two albums, 'For The Love Of Metal' and 'Leave A Scar' [2021], and then the live record 'For The Love Of Metal Live!' [2020], really, I feel, put an exclamation point on the end of my career. I think, thanks to Jamey Jasta encouraging me to get back to true metal, real metal and what I'm really about. My last two records are very powerful, the performances are there, everything's there and as a legacy, I like seeing those albums at the end of my recording career."

Elaborating on his reasons for not wanting to make another solo album, Dee said: "I'm always very honest, even to the point where I get in trouble with other bands for being too honest, but I've also listened to people being honest about me.

"The end of TWISTED SISTER, as much fun as it was and whatever, but our last record is a Christmas record. And it was fun, and I'm not ashamed of it — I loved it. But then I went and left TWISTED and I did a solo album. Someone challenged me to do a mainstream rock record, 'We Are The Ones' [2016], and it's a good record, but it wasn't really Dee Snider. It was an attempt to do something more mainstream. So, it could have ended with those records and I would have felt that that was really not the way I'd like to go out. It's because of 'For The Love Of Metal' and 'Leave A Scar' that I feel good about walking away and saying, 'Yeah. Take that. That's Dee Snider. Remember that. I was 65 years old or whatever. That's Dee Snider. And good night.' So those records are very important to me."

A year and a half ago, Dee told a fan that his performing days are likely behind him and that he plans to concentrate on non-music-related projects. After the fan, who recently moved to Springfield, Illinois, asked the aging rocker whether he ever tours in the area, Snider said: "No, I don't tour anymore. I don't even think I'll do any more shows. I'm focusing on writing, directing, and producing. Sorry man."

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, guitarist Eddie Ojeda and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

During an August 2017 appearance on the "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" show on SiriusXM, Snider stated about TWISTED SISTER's decision to call it quits: "Basically, the level of intensity that I performed at with TWISTED SISTER, I had to stop while I could still deliver that before I could no longer deliver that. The headbanging, the thrashing, all that energy… Where Alice [Cooper] always seemed like a crotchety old dude, and he's crawling around the stage, that works great for a 72-year-old dude now. But what I did does not work for [someone in his 60s]. I mean, it's just too fucking hard to stay in the shape. Just to keep that going just got harder and harder. I said, 'I wanna stop while people are still smiling and not looking at me saying, 'Oh, remember when he was good?'"

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

Snider's last two solo albums, 2018's "For The Love Of Metal" and 2021's "Leave A Scar", were both released via Napalm Records.

In 2021, Dee told Ultimate Classic Rock that producer Jamey Jasta helped him find his place in the modern heavy metal scene.

"As I said to Jamey, 'I love contemporary metal. I just don't know where I fit in,'" Snider recalled. "He said, 'Well, I know where you fit in.' He helped me find the sweet spot. Then I found the team, and then I found the band, and then I found my spot. We come to ['Leave A Scar'], and now I'm, like, 'Okay. Now, I know what we're doing and I can join this party and participate in it fully and not be along for the ride,' so to speak."

Snider published his first fictional novel, "Frats" earlier this year. He has described the book as "a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event." But he quickly clarified: "No it's not my story."

Posted by Derek Blake Stone on Friday, November 10, 2023

Posted by Derek Blake Stone on Friday, November 10, 2023

Posted by Michelle Doggrell Wilson on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Posted by Michelle Doggrell Wilson on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Dee Snider of Quiet Riot closed The Sands 2023 with the help of Jack Russell's Great White. Posted by David Bailey on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Posted by Corey Ross on Saturday, November 11, 2023