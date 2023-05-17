Watch: DEF LEPPARD Celebrates Release Of 'Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard' At London's Royal Festival Hall

DEF LEPPARD celebrated the release of the hardback edition of the band's first-ever anthology, "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard", on Tuesday, May 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall. The five members of the group were on stage telling stories from their legendary career in music. Check out video and photos below.

Available via Genesis Publications, "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard" is the ultimate record of DEF LEPPARD's legendary career and is available to order from defleppardbook.com. The book's limited editions became the fastest ever books to sell out in Genesis Publications history, after the Collector's and Deluxe editions were fully subscribed within days of its announcement.

Part memoir, part scrapbook, the wide-ranging narrative from the band chronicles DEF LEPPARD's incredible story through hundreds of photographs where fans can reminiscence on the band recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for — performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.

From extensive new text contributions to in-depth archival interviews, every member's voice is present within the book, including Joe Elliott (lead vocals),Rick Savage (bass and vocals),Rick Allen (drums),Phil Collen (guitar and vocals),Vivian Campbell (guitar and vocals),Tony Kenning (drums),Pete Willis (guitar) and Steve Clark (guitar). "Definitely" also features introductions by QUEEN founder and guitar maestro Brian May and renowned journalist and senior editor of Rolling Stone, David Fricke. A longtime friend and champion of the group, May delivered the speech for DEF LEPPARD's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019, while Fricke has written about the band from their earliest successes.

With unlimited access to the DEF LEPPARD vault, "Definitely" presents over 1,300 items of memorabilia and photography, spanning four decades of the band's history such as handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings, including many from the band's early days presented in a wallpaper sample scrapbook compiled by Elliott's mother, Cindy Elliott. Photographs from band members' personal archives and fans across the world are featured alongside those taken by renowned rock photographers such as Ross Halfin, Mick Rock and Anton Corbijn.

Genesis Publications was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Today, Genesis creates some of the world's most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, with new authors in 2023, including Paul Weller, Chuck D and Lenny Kravitz.

In May 2022, DEF LEPPARD released its twelfth studio album "Diamond Star Halos". The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on North America's Billboard's 200 albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a No. 1 debut on Billboard's Hard Rock chart. "Diamond Star Halos" had numerous Top 10 chart entries globally, including a Top 5 debut in the U.K. Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, DEF LEPPARD sold in excess of 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today's touring world. DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE topped that number yet again with another sold-out North American stadium run in 2022, selling over 1.3 million tickets which grossed a staggering $173,500,000.00. As always, the group keep pushing the boundaries with their electrifying live shows.

We welcomed rock royalty to @southbankcentre this evening. @defleppard - Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, Vivian... Posted by Southbank Centre on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

My report on the Def Leppard in Conversation event at the Royal Festival Hall last night now up in the TotalRock web site #defleppard #definitelytheofficialstoryofdefleppard Def Leppard Posted by Dawn Osborne on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

My friend Judy Nunez had an amazing opportunity to go to the Book Q&A tonight! Thanks for sharing with us Judy!... Posted by Spice Biscuit on Tuesday, May 16, 2023