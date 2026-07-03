Watch: DEF LEPPARD Joined By EXTREME's NUNO BETTENCOURT For 'Slang' Performance In London

EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt joined DEF LEPPARD on stage during the latter band's July 2 concert at The O2 arena in London, United Kingdom to perform the song "Slang". Fan-filmed video of Nuno's appearance can be seen below.

DEF LEPPARD's current European dates — with EXTREME as the support act — mark the first headline solo shows from the Sheffield rock giants since their sold-out tour in 2023 alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE.

DEF LEPPARD's 2026 European tour kicked off in Sweden on June 13, and continued with shows in Finland, Switzerland and Germany. DEF LEPPARD is playing a total of six U.K. gigs, including a homecoming show on June 30 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

In a recent interview with Classic Rock magazine, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen stated about Bettencourt: "Right from when I first heard EXTREME, I've always loved Nuno's playing… Nuno is the best rock guitar player in the world out there. Seriously."

Regarding how the DEF LEPPARD-EXTREME pairing came about, Collen said: "They guilt tripped us so bad, we had to. [Laughs]. But this is more than just a band. EXTREME have this performance element to rock 'n' roll that a lot of bands don't have. It's always said you can be an artist, a musician or a performer, so it's rare to get all three. Prince was one of those. EXTREME are, too."

DEF LEPPARD's current lineup — which has played together since the 1990s — includes Joe Elliott (lead vocals),Phil Collen (guitar),Vivian Campbell (guitar),Rick Savage (bass) and Rick Allen (drums).

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a new single, "Rejoice". The dynamic track came ahead of DEF LEPPARD's triumphant return to Las Vegas for their "Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" that kicked off on February 3 and ran through February 28. "Rejoice" is available via UMe on all streaming platforms.

In January 2025, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song went to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles in January 2025.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released in January 2025. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD's "Just Like 73" single, featuring a guest guitar solo from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, was made available in June 2024.

DEF LEPPARD's 12th studio album, "Diamond Star Halos", came out in 2022. A year later, the band followed it up with "Drastic Symphonies", a collection of reimagining of some of DEF LEPPARD's greatest hits with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

DEF LEPPARD was finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.