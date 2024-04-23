Watch: DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Performs At California Record Store In Celebration Of 'Pyromania''s 40th Anniversary

In celebration of the upcoming 40th anniversary of DEF LEPPARD's "Pyromania" album, the band's guitarist Phil Collen took part in an intimate in-store performance and signing at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo, California on Monday, April 22. Fan-filmed video and photos are available below.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Pyromania", DEF LEPPARD has released a deluxe expanded edition of the LP.

Originally issued in 1983, "Pyromania" launched DEF LEPPARD into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles "Photograph", "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" and "Rock Of Ages" and it went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a No. 2 chart entry in the USA). "Pyromania" has since become one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time and alongside its follow up, "Hysteria", has made DEF LEPPARD one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA diamond certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone) — a massive feat within the music industry still to this day. The album also saw Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic DEF LEPPARD lineups was born.

In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by DEF LEPPARD lead singer Joe Elliott and longtime producer/engineer Ronan McHugh, with mastering by Andy Pearce.

"Pyromania", the anniversary edition, is being released on 4-CD / Blu-ray box, 1LP half speed master, 2LP black vinyl, 2LP colored vinyl (D2C exclusive),2CD and digitally.

This deluxe set comes with four CDs consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo, "No You Can't Do That", and two defining live shows from the era — from the Los Angeles Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).

The Blu-ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time. The album also appears as a half speed master for the first time.

The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with bandmembers),as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer and longtime band collaborator Ross Halfin.

