Watch: DEVILDRIVER Plays First Concert In Nearly Four Years

California groove metallers DEVILDRIVER played their first show in more than three and a half years last night (Wednesday, March 8) at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. The concert was the first date of the band's "Double Trouble Live" 2023 U.S. co-headlining tour with CRADLE OF FILTH. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

As the world was upended in 2020, DEVILDRIVER didn't pause, releasing the acclaimed first installment of its two-part "Dealing With Demons" saga, "Dealing With Demons I". Now, as society emerges more hardened and determined than before, so does DEVILDRIVER's tenth full-length, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II".

Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II" is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor. The new album represents not only the most vicious of the two records, but also the darkest recesses of celebrated frontman Dez Fafara's psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band's music.

The first example of this new onslaught can be experienced via the band's unrelenting first single from "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", titled "Through The Depths". The undeniably grim burner features black metal-esque passages, deft guitar work and menacing lyricism — proving the evolution of DEVILDRIVER in this new decade. The track is accompanied by a "demonic" new official music video sure to get your head banging!

Fafara says about "Through The Depths": "'Through The Depths' is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs. The first lines give this away: 'Attention attention, you're seeking, you've asked for, it's given' (the higher power says). Then the lines of the chorus are that same higher power speaking to humans, saying: 'through the depths to the ascension, nothing you wouldn't do for my attention, held to the fire it's not my crime, you've pinned it on me for the last time.' Meaning - don't blame the Gods (pin it on them) for your fuck ups. Meaning - put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability. This track is the essence of 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this."

International media mainstays like Revolver, Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Consequence lauded "Dealing With Demons I", which debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart. BLABBERMOUTH.NET stated, "If the second half of this mammoth endeavor matches the first, this will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the DEVILDRIVER story." Rest assured, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II" doubles down on the brutality — and then some!

Track one "I Have No Pity" instantly keeps fans guessing with its contrasting, marching rhythmic groove and Fafara's icy, earworm warnings. The album's standout production immediately shines, with the track's thick riffs, haunting leads, room-filling drums and Fafara's vocal prowess leading the way. Eerie, insistent "Mantra" drops a wave of melodic aggression on the listener, instantly inducing headbanging with its breakneck pace and occult lyricism. Dynamic tracks like "Nothing Lasts Forever" and "Summoning" cascade with alternating passages of sinister riffage and memorable chants. "Bloodbath" is as brutal as its name suggests, ominously bending and pummeling with immediate aggression, as "It's A Hard Truth" continues the onslaught, cautioning against delusion amid balanced melodic leads. Closer anthems "If Blood Is Life" and "This Relationship, Broken" are the blood-soaked cherries atop "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", bringing together all of the elements that make DEVILDRIVER the best at their craft.

Fafara adds: "'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' is — simply put — a conversation in its entirety about dealing with 'inner' demons. It's a conversation in song form between 'self and a power apart from one's self, and trying to bury old entities.'"

Last December, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with drummer Austin D'Amond and replaced him with Davier Pérez.

D'Amond joined DEVILDRIVER in 2015 as the replacement for original drummer John Boecklin.

In July 2022, DEVILDRIVER announced the return of original bassist Jon Miller after more than a decade-long absence from the scene. In addition to epic reunion, DEVILDRIVER added guitarist Alex Lee (HOLY GRAIL) to the lineup, replacing Neal Tiemann.

Ibarra joined DEVILDRIVER in 2016 as the replacement for former BURY YOUR DEAD guitarist Chris Towning, who appeared on the Fafara-fronted band's 2013 album "Winter Kills".

In October 2021, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with Tiemann. Neal, formerly of BURN HALO, joined the band in 2015 as the replacement for Jeff Kendrick, who left DEVILDRIVER in October 2014.

DEVILDRIVER 2023 is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Davier Pérez - Drums