Watch: DIO DISCIPLES Perform RONNIE JAMES DIO Classics At 2025 'Rock For Ronnie' Fundraiser

DIO DISCIPLES, which pays tribute to Ronnie James Dio and is fully supported by Dio's widow/manager Wendy, played a nine-song set of DIO and Dio-era BLACK SABBATH and RAINBOW songs at this year's "Rock For Ronnie: A Concert In The Park" fundraiser, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, which took place on May 18 at the outdoor space adjacent to the Autry Museum of the West in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

For this performance, DIO DISCIPLES included former DIO members Simon Wright on drums and Scott Warren on keyboards, along with guitarist Ira Black and bassist Bjorn Englen as well as singers Patrick Stone from the Los Angeles band BUDDERSIDE and Gabriel Colon, who is best known for his recent work with LYNCH MOB.

Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

This year's "Rock For Ronnie" brought in over $100,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach headlined the event, which also included COUNT'S 77, KILL DEVIL HILL, Jason Charles Miller, Anita Squeeze and an all-star jam. Entrepreneur, author and producer Ahmet Zappa hosted the event.

Dr. David Wong of the UCLA School of Dentistry accepted a check for $25,000 to advance his team's research to develop a simple, non-invasive saliva swab test for early cancer detection. Because cancer fingerprints are seven times more prevalent in saliva than in blood, this research is crucial to early cancer diagnoses.

Billed as a "celebration of the music and legacy of the greatest singer in the world, Ronnie James Dio," DIO DISCIPLES have been playing Ronnie's music on tour in a bid to keep their old bandmate's memory alive.

Five years ago, Wright told The Metal Voice that the proposed DIO DISCIPLES debut album had been put "on hold" so that he and his bandmates could focus on the "Dio Returns" tour. At the time, Simon said that "about four or five demos" had been laid down of "different songs" that he and former DIO guitarist Craig Goldy had been working on. As for the material's musical direction, Wright said: "It's difficult to pin it down, because some of [the tracks] are a little different. Still a little bit of [the] DIO [sound], the way Ronnie would write, obviously, 'cause that's rubbed off on Craig, and I hear things too. But at the moment, it's a little bit eclectic. So that was gonna be one thing we were gonna approach. We need to consolidate it and make it into a DIO DISCIPLES sound. So that was a conversation we were having: 'We need to figure out where we're going with this.' At the moment, it's a bit all over the place. But they sound good. They're great ideas."

Several years ago, Goldy revealed DIO DISCIPLES were planning to start work on a project of original material, and they debuted three of the new songs during their May 2016 appearance at the "Ride For Ronnie" motorcycle rally and concert in Encino.

Craig previously told "Talking Metal" that he has been collaborating with fellow former DIO member Jeff Pilson on the material for the debut DIO DISCIPLES album.

Goldy joined DIO during the "Sacred Heart" tour in 1986 after original guitarist Vivian Campbell was fired from the band following a contentious business disagreement with the singer and Ronnie's management.

Pilson is best known for playing bass with DOKKEN and FOREIGNER, but he also toured with DIO in the 1990s and performed on three of the group's albums — "Strange Highways" (1993),"Angry Machines" (1996) and the group's tenth and final studio release, "Master Of The Moon" (2004).