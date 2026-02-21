Watch: DIO RULES, All-Star Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO Feat. ANDREW FREEMAN And MATT STARR, Performs In Maryland

DIO RULES, the "ultimate tribute" to Ronnie James Dio featuring Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE) on vocals, Angus Clark (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Joe Lynn Turner) on guitar, Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, MR. BIG, KIX) on drums, Winston Roye (SOUL ASYLUM) on bass and Mark Klett (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) on guitar, performed this past Thursday, February 19 at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of the metalheadbill channel on YouTube). Also available is a two-minute promotional video from DIO RULES.

DIO RULES is an all-star band paying tribute to the most influential hard rock singer of all time, Ronnie James Dio, by performing the hits that cemented his legacy by RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO.

Based in Las Vegas, Freeman is an American rock vocalist and guitarist who has played for a number of bands, most notably punk rock group THE OFFSPRING and hard rock guitarist George Lynch's LYNCH MOB. Freeman is currently the frontman for the hard rock band LAST IN LINE, which features some of the reunited original members of the band DIO.

Freeman joined punk band THE OFFSPRING as a touring guitarist and backup vocalist on their 2008 tour for the album "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace". In 2010, Freeman joined HURRICANE as the lead vocalist, performing a few shows with the band before leaving in 2013. In 2012, Freeman joined the original members of DIO as lead vocalist to form the band LAST IN LINE. LAST IN LINE has released three albums so far: 2016's "Heavy Crown", 2019's "II" and 2023's "Jericho".

Freeman has performed on several tours as the lead vocalist with George Lynch's LYNCH MOB, including a feature on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and a headline show at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California.

In 2018, Freeman started performing as the vocalist for LIES, DECEIT & TREACHERY with Jimmy D'Anda, Mick Sweda and Lonnie Vencent, all of whom were, at that time, formerly of BULLETBOYS. He also formed a band called DEVIL'S HAND with guitarist Mike Slamer, and in December of the same year, they released a self-titled album.

In 2021, Freeman filled in for FIREHOUSE lead singer C.J. Snare on some tour dates while Snare recovered from abdominal surgery.

In May 2022, Freeman joined GREAT WHITE as the band's lead singer but lasted only five months before he was replaced by Brett Carlisle.

Formed in 2012 by guitarist Vivian Campbell, drummer Vinny Appice and bassist Jimmy Bain — Ronnie James Dio's co-conspirators and co-writers on the "Holy Diver", "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart" albums — LAST IN LINE's initial intent was to celebrate Ronnie James Dio's early work by reuniting the members of the original DIO lineup. After playing shows that featured a setlist composed exclusively of material from the first three DIO albums, the band decided to move forward and create new music in a similar vein.

Asked in a 2019 interview with Metal Talk what the fan response has been like to hearing him sing the DIO material live, Freeman said: "It's mostly positive. I have not had anybody come to me directly and say they were not okay with this. I've seen people say, 'I've met Andrew before. He's a lovely guy, but his vocals ruin this band.' And, yeah, it's okay. People are gonna have their opinions. Either you're gonna like it or you're not gonna like it. You're replacing somebody who's irreplaceable. And I think that's why we're moving and doing new records.

"When we started the band, the guys got accused of — Vivian specifically — got accused of it being a cashgrab," he continued. "And there's no money. I make money because this is not my legacy. It's not. I have nothing to do with the DIO legacy. I don't try to be a clone of this guy. There's plenty of people out there that do that, and they can have it, as far as I'm concerned."

DIO RULES: Tribute to Rainbow, Sabbath, and Dio - Our debut performances are coming up quick. Get your tix - LINK IN BIO!

Feb 19 at Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

Feb 20 at Mickey’s Black Box, Lititz, PA Posted by Angus Clark on Monday, February 2, 2026