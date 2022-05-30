Watch: 'Distracted' KIRK HAMMETT Botches Intro To METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters' At BOSTON CALLING Festival

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett botched the intro to the power ballad "Nothing Else Matters" during the band's headlining set last night (Sunday, May 29) at the Boston Calling festival in Allston, Massachusetts. After teasing a bit of "More Than A Feeling", a BOSTON song, Kirk screwed up the opening notes to the METALLICA classic before playfully falling to the floor. He then quickly stood back up and told the audience, "Sorry, guys. You're so kickass. I got distracted by how kickass you are," and restarted the song, which was the second-to-last track of METALLICA's 16-song performance at the three-day event.

"Nothing Else Matters" is one of the most popular songs from METALLICA's mega-selling 1991 self-titled album — also known as "The Black Album" — which was re-released last September as a remastered deluxe box set via the band's own Blackened Recordings. The song reached position No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart as well as top-ten positions on many European charts.

Last August, METALLICA music video for "Nothing Else Matters" surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It was the first METALLICA track to reach the milestone.

The "Nothing Else Matters" video, which was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 METALLICA documentary "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica". The clip is perhaps best remembered for a scene where Lars Ulrich throws darts at a poster of WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Prior to working with METALLICA, Dubin directed two music videos for the BEASTIE BOYS. While he was a student at New York University, he was roommates with record producer Rick Rubin, who would later go on to produce "Death Magnetic", METALLICA's ninth studio album.

"Nothing Else Matters" was featured as a playable track in the music video game "Guitar Hero: Metallica" and has been covered over 40 times by a host of different artists, including STAIND, Shakira, Bif Naked, Macy Gray, DIE KRUPPS, REV THEORY and APOCALYPTICA.

A totally new and different version of "Nothing Else Matters" appears twice in Disney's 2021 movie "Jungle Cruise".