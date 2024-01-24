  • facebook
Watch: DISTURBED Joined By 13-Year-Old Fan For 'The Game' Performance In Green Bay

January 24, 2024

During DISTURBED's concert at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday (January 23),singer David Draiman invited a 13-year-old boy called Brady to sing in front of a packed audience in a moment that has been shared on YouTube.

Draiman brought Brady up on stage after seeing the newly minted teen holding up a sign in the crowd that read: "Can I sing The Game with you for my birthday please?"

YouTube channel Tye Dyed Traveling Guy has posted full video of Brady's appearance, along with the message: SO COOL!!! During the DISTURBED Concert at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, January 23rd, David Draiman read a sign in the crowd that said this kid 'Brady', wanted to sing 'The Game' with David for his 13th Birthday! This kid did an AWESOME job and will remember this moment FOREVER!!!"

DISTURBED kicked off the 2024 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" tour on Friday, January 19 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The band's 21-song setlist included the live debut of the "Divisive" album track "Don't Tell Me" featuring a guest appearance by Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Released in November 2022, "Divisive" was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

