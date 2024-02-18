Watch: DISTURBED Joined By CHRIS DAUGHTRY For 'Stricken' Performance In Nashville

Chris Daughtry of Grammy-nominated rockers DAUGHTRY joined DISTURBED on stage last night (Saturday, February 17) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to perform the DISTURBED song "Stricken". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

"Stricken" was the second single from DISTURBED's third studio album, "2005's "Ten Thousand Fists". In August 2008, the track was certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.

DISTURBED kicked off the 2024 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" tour on January 19 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The band's 21-song setlist included the live debut of the "Divisive" album track "Don't Tell Me" featuring a guest appearance by Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Released in November 2022, DISTURBED's latest LP, "Divisive", was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

"Divisive" topped Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, for their sixth and fifth No. 1s on those respective tallies.

"Bad Man", a single from "Divisive", was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which took place on February 4 in Los Angeles. DISTURBED had been nominated twice before, in 2009 and 2017, but did not win either time. "Bad Man" was the second single released from the LP and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart while two previously released singles, "Hey You" and "Unstoppable", reached No. 1.

DISTURBED will perform at this year's Knotfest in Australia in March and is scheduled to make festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in May.

