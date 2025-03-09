Watch: DISTURBED Rejoined By Original Bassist STEVE 'FUZZ' KMAK For 'The Sickness' Performance At Chicago Concert

DISTURBED was rejoined by the band's original bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak at last night's (Saturday, March 8) concert at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois during "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Fuzz played with DISTURBED for "The Sickness" portion of the set, while the group's longtime bassist John Moyer handled the bass duties for the rest of the show.

Fuzz played on the first two DISTURBED albums, the aforementioned "The Sickness" and 2002's "Believe", before being fired in December 2003 after more than six years with the band.

A short time later, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman told MTV.com about Fuzz's departure: "I don't want to drag anyone through the mud, there were just personality conflicts. It wasn't a relationship that could continue anymore, and we had to go our separate ways. When you're in a band, chemistry is very important. But we wish him all the best. We bear him no ill will."

Regarding how former THE UNION UNDERGROUND bassist Moyer was chosen to replace Fuzz, Draiman told Launch Radio Networks in a 2005 interview: "He showed a lot of guts. You know, he came to the tryouts and waited in line with everybody else on his own dime, without an invitation. That said a lot. That he knew the material and played it well said a lot. That we vibed well together onstage — you know, all those things involved, and when we added them up and compared them to the rest of the potential candidates, he won."

Last month, DISTURBED announced the European leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" with support from MEGADETH.

Since "The Sickness" was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

On March 7, DISTURBED released the 25th-anniversary edition of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band reissued the five-times-platinum-certified LP exactly 25 years to the date of their original release, in editions including:

* A limited edition 1-LP (silver vinyl) and 3-CD box set. It includes the original album, B-sides, unreleased demos, and an unreleased 14-track concert from The Palladium in Los Angeles from April 2001 as well as songs recorded at Chicago's Metro in March 2000 and the London Astoria in February 2001. The box includes a poster, cloth patch, backstage pass, and a set of guitar picks. It also includes a book featuring rare photos and memorabilia, and an extensive essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED, and producer Johnny K. An exclusive lithograph signed by the band is included with the limited-edition D2C format.

* A 2-CD deluxe edition that includes the original album, plus a disc of B-sides, unreleased demos, and rarities. The booklet features an essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED and producer Johnny K.

* Vinyl editions, including variants in limited edition green vinyl, limited edition orange vinyl (Germany/Central Europe exclusive),and limited edition milky clear vinyl (Spotify Fans First).

* Digitally, which includes all 40 tracks included in the limited-edition box set.

"The Sickness" 25th-anniversary edition is available via the band's web site and digitally, and via all retailers in North American on March 21.

On February 21, DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.

It’s been a really longtime. Never thought I would ever see Fuzz on stage with Disturbed again. Posted by DISTURBED FAN PAGE on Saturday, March 8, 2025