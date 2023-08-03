Watch: DORO Joined By Members Of MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX, U.D.O. And BLIND GUARDIAN During WACKEN OPEN AIR Set

German metal queen Doro Pesch was joined by a number of guests — including Udo Dirkschneider (ACCEPT, U.D.O.),Uli Jon Roth (SCORPIONS),Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX),Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD) and Hansi Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN) — during her August 2 performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

Doro's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. I Rule The Ruins (WARLOCK song)

02. Earthshaker Rock (WARLOCK song)

03. Time For Justice

04. Burning The Witches (WARLOCK song)

05. Rock Till Death (with Hansi Kürsch)

06. Hellbound (WARLOCK song)

07. East Meets West (WARLOCK song) (with Sammy Amara)

08. Metal Racer (WARLOCK song)

09. Für Immer (WARLOCK song)

10. Antisocial (TRUST cover) (with Joey Belladonna)

11. Raise Your Fist In The Air (with Joey Belladonna)

12. Drum Solo (Johnny Dee)

13. Love Me Forever (MOTÖRHEAD cover) (with Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell)

14. Blood, Sweat And Rock 'N' Roll (with Michael Rhein)

15. Breaking The Law (JUDAS PRIEST cover) (with Uli Jon Roth and Udo Dirkschneider)

16. All We Are (WARLOCK song) ((with Uli Jon Roth, Joey Belladonna, Udo Dirkschneider, Hansi Kürsch, Sammy Amara and Michael Rhein)

Encore:

17. All For Metal

18. Ace Of Spades (MOTÖRHEAD cover) (with Mikkey Dee and Phil Campell)

Doro's new studio album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", is due on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The 19-song LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki (CALIBAN, ANY GIVEN DAY, EMIL BULLS).

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" will arrive one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Doro's latest album, 2018's "Forever Warriors, Forever United" featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.

In September 2022, Doro released a very unique single — a soulful adaptation of her classic metal anthem "Raise Your Fist In The Air". The track was made possible by the new ZDF (national German TV channel) music show "Music Impossible".