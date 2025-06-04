Watch: DREAM THEATER Performs 'The Enemy Inside' With MIKE PORTNOY For First Time

Progressive metal giants DREAM THEATER kicked off the spring/summer 2025 leg of their "40th Anniversary European Tour" Tuesday night (June 3) at Logomo in Turku, Finland. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

Prior to the launch of the trek, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy took to his social media to write: "Our summer 2025 European tour is gonna be a great cross section of festival dates and some very special 'Evening With' headlining shows in some incredibly gorgeous & unique settings! (I'm personally so excited about playing the legendary venue in Pompeii where PINK FLOYD filmed their film over 50 years ago…as well as the 2-night stand w different setlists at the gorgeous amphitheater in Plovdiv). Places we haven't played yet (Greece, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, etc) will get a variation of the DT40 show…places we are returning to since the last EU leg (Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland etc) will get a new setlist…and the festivals will each have their own variations based on set times…and just to re-iterate, the formal 'Parasomnia Tour' will begin in the US in Sept and continue around the world into 2026…"

DREAM THEATER's setlist for the Turku concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Night Terror

02. Act I: Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

03. Act I: Scene Three: I. Through My Words (first time since 2020)

04. Act I: Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy (first time since 2020)

05. Panic Attack

06. The Enemy Inside (first time with Portnoy; first time since 2014)

07. Midnight Messiah

08. A Rite Of Passage

09. Hollow Years ('96 demo version)

10. The Dark Eternal Night

11. Peruvian Skies (first time since 2019; with 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Wherever I May Roam' excerpts)

12. Take The Time (abridged version; first time since 2017)

Encore:

13. As I Am

14. Pull Me Under

DREAM THEATER's summer/fall 2025 "An Evening With Dream Theater" U.S. tour will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia". The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States, kicking off September 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and running through October 25, when it wraps in Long Island, New York. The tour will make stops in Orlando, Floria; Detroit, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri and Providence, Rhode Island, among others. DREAM THEATER will be performing its latest album in its entirety as well as classics and fan favorites from the band's catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"Parasomnia" came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marked DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".

In a recent interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, Portnoy was asked why he wasn't involved with the production of "Parasomnia", after being credited as co-producer for the six prior DREAM THEATER LPs he appeared on, starting with 1999's "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory". He responded: "Well, to be honest, it was one of the very first things that John Petrucci brought up to me when the two of us began discussing the possibility of me coming back [to DREAM THEATER in 2023]. There were a lot of things that happened while I was away that they wanted to remain intact, and that was one of the things that was very important to John, was to maintain the sole producer credit. And what can I say to that? Would I have liked to have reunited the production team the way it always was? Yeah, I would have. But the reality is when he brought that up to me, I needed to respect that."

Portnoy continued: "When I left the band [in 2010], [John and I] were producing the albums together, and after that he began producing on his own. So, obviously, over the last five albums, that was the way that the band functioned. If that's very important to him, then I need to respect that. I can't just come back into the band and demand things to be the way they used to be. It's impossible. We're not the same people and things have transpired over a decade and a half at this point. So I needed to be respectful of his request for that. And that's pretty much it in a nutshell.

"But to be honest, it didn't dilute any of my ideas," Portnoy explained. "All of my ideas were always welcome. And some of the things that I did suggest, like the conceptual, thematic stuff, a lot of that stuff falls under the category of producer, but if John wants the sole credit, that's totally fine. All that meant for me is that I don't have to be in the studio 24-7 babysitting the keyboard tracks or the bass tracks, and that's fine with me. I live three hours away. So, I was more than happy to delegate that all to John and be able to get home and spend a little time with my family here and there."

The North American leg of DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek was "An Evening With Dream Theater" and was the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining Petrucci, singer James LaBrie, bassist John Myung and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour concluded on March 22 in New York City.