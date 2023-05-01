Watch: Drummer JIMMY CHALFANT Performs With KIX For First Time Since Stage Collapse

KIX drummer Jimmy "Chocolate" Chalfant rejoined his bandmates on stage for one song during the band's set on Sunday (April 30) aboard this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise. It marked his first live appearance with KIX since he collapsed onstage six months ago.

Fan-filmed video of Chalfant performing "Cold Blood" with KIX on Monsters Of Rock can be seen below (courtesy of Andrew Shaner).

On November 18, 2022, Chalfant apparently suffered a heart attack during KIX's concert at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia. Chalfant was unconscious and carried offstage before performing the last song of the show.

For its recent live appearances, including the Monsters Of Rock cruise KIX has been using drummer Matt Starr, who has previously played with Ace Frehley, MR. BIG and BLACK SWAN, among others.

Two months ago, Chalfant shared a social media update on his health, saying that he was "working hard to get back into playing shape" and admitting that he had encountered "a couple of setbacks." He added that he didn't know if he would "ever be able to get back to where" he was before. Chalfant went on to praise Matt Starr as "an amazing drummer/vocalist" and said that he was "humbled and honored that [Matt] has agreed to help us out."

Back in September 2021, Chalfant suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to the hospital. He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent.

KIX was founded in 1977 and released its first, self-titled album on Atlantic Records more than 40 years ago. Their breakthrough came with 1988's "Blow My Fuse", which sold nearly a million copies, thanks to "Don't Close Your Eyes". The band continued to ride the hard-rock wave until 1995, when KIX took a hiatus. Nearly 10 years later, KIX reunited and started touring regionally. A 2008 performance at the Rocklahoma festival led to more gigs and the release of a live DVD/CD called "Live In Baltimore" in 2012. In 2014, KIX released its seventh full-length album, "Rock Your Face Off", the band's first studio effort since 1995's "Show Business".