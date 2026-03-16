DIO RULES, All-Star Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO Feat. ANDREW FREEMAN And MATT STARR, Announces July 2026 Shows

Panzyler Entertainment Group has announced the exclusive representation of DIO RULES, a powerful new live concert experience celebrating the music and legacy of legendary vocalist Ronnie James Dio and the iconic bands that helped define an era — RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO. Featuring a lineup of renowned touring musicians and launching with newly confirmed dates this July, the project brings together world-class performers united in honoring one of heavy metal's most influential voices.

Ronnie James Dio remains one of the most revered voices in the history of heavy metal. From his groundbreaking work with RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH, to the solo success of DIO, his music continues to inspire generations of fans and musicians worldwide. With his unmistakable voice, epic songwriting, and larger-than-life stage presence, Dio's influence remains deeply woven into the fabric of rock and metal culture.

DIO RULES features an all-star lineup including Andrew Freeman, the powerhouse vocalist personally selected by the original members of DIO to front LAST IN LINE, alongside acclaimed guitarist Angus Clark (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Joe Lynn Turner),drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, MR. BIG, KIX),bassist Winston Roye, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Klett. Collectively, the members of DIO RULES bring decades of international touring experience and a deep connection to the music of the era, making the project a natural and powerful celebration of one of rock's most legendary voices.

Rather than a traditional tribute act, DIO RULES is designed as a full-scale concert experience celebrating the music and legacy of Ronnie James Dio with the power, musicianship, and reverence the material demands. For audiences, DIO RULES delivers the thunderous anthems and soaring vocals that defined one of heavy metal's most influential catalogs — from the epic power of "Holy Diver" and "Rainbow In The Dark" to the timeless classics of RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH — performed by musicians whose own careers are deeply rooted in the world of arena rock and touring production. The show delivers the scale and energy of a classic arena rock performance, purpose-built for theaters, concert halls, and festival stages.

The project recently made its live debut with performances on February 19 in Annapolis and February 20 at the cutting-edge concert venue Mickey's Black Box, located on the renowned Rock Lititz campus — where many of the world's largest concert tours rehearse. The venue is celebrated for its pristine acoustics and state-of-the-art production powered by Clair Global. The performances were met with an enthusiastic response, establishing strong early momentum and signaling the project's potential as a major new live experience for fans of classic metal.

In honor of Ronnie's enduring influence, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, supporting cancer research and awareness in his name.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome DIO RULES to the Panzyler roster," said Kathy Wagner, president of Panzyler Entertainment Group. "This is a phenomenal lineup of musicians who bring both authenticity and passion to this music. The early shows proved just how powerful this project can be live, and I'm thrilled to be working with the band as we continue building this from the ground up and bringing it to audiences everywhere."

Guitarist Angus Clark added: "We're really excited to partner with Kathy and Panzyler Entertainment Group as we begin growing this project. Kathy's reputation in the industry and her commitment to the artists she represents made this an easy decision for us. We're looking forward to working together as we bring this music to more stages."

The following July performances have been confirmed:

July 08 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

July 09 - The Suffolk - Riverhead, NY

July 10 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

July 11 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

Based in Las Vegas, Freeman is an American rock vocalist and guitarist who has played for a number of bands, most notably punk rock group THE OFFSPRING and hard rock guitarist George Lynch's LYNCH MOB. Freeman is currently the frontman for the hard rock band LAST IN LINE, which features some of the reunited original members of the band DIO.

Freeman joined punk band THE OFFSPRING as a touring guitarist and backup vocalist on their 2008 tour for the album "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace". In 2010, Freeman joined HURRICANE as the lead vocalist, performing a few shows with the band before leaving in 2013. In 2012, Freeman joined the original members of DIO as lead vocalist to form the band LAST IN LINE. LAST IN LINE has released three albums so far: 2016's "Heavy Crown", 2019's "II" and 2023's "Jericho".

Freeman has performed on several tours as the lead vocalist with George Lynch's LYNCH MOB, including a feature on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and a headline show at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California.

In 2018, Freeman started performing as the vocalist for LIES, DECEIT & TREACHERY with Jimmy D'Anda, Mick Sweda and Lonnie Vencent, all of whom were, at that time, formerly of BULLETBOYS. He also formed a band called DEVIL'S HAND with guitarist Mike Slamer, and in December of the same year, they released a self-titled album.

In 2021, Freeman filled in for FIREHOUSE lead singer C.J. Snare on some tour dates while Snare recovered from abdominal surgery.

In May 2022, Freeman joined GREAT WHITE as the band's lead singer but lasted only five months before he was replaced by Brett Carlisle.

Formed in 2012 by guitarist Vivian Campbell, drummer Vinny Appice and bassist Jimmy Bain — Ronnie James Dio's co-conspirators and co-writers on the "Holy Diver", "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart" albums — LAST IN LINE's initial intent was to celebrate Ronnie James Dio's early work by reuniting the members of the original DIO lineup. After playing shows that featured a setlist composed exclusively of material from the first three DIO albums, the band decided to move forward and create new music in a similar vein.

Asked in a 2019 interview with Metal Talk what the fan response has been like to hearing him sing the DIO material live, Freeman said: "It's mostly positive. I have not had anybody come to me directly and say they were not okay with this. I've seen people say, 'I've met Andrew before. He's a lovely guy, but his vocals ruin this band.' And, yeah, it's okay. People are gonna have their opinions. Either you're gonna like it or you're not gonna like it. You're replacing somebody who's irreplaceable. And I think that's why we're moving and doing new records.

"When we started the band, the guys got accused of — Vivian specifically — got accused of it being a cashgrab," he continued. "And there's no money. I make money because this is not my legacy. It's not. I have nothing to do with the DIO legacy. I don't try to be a clone of this guy. There's plenty of people out there that do that, and they can have it, as far as I'm concerned."