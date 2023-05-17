Watch: EPICA Plays First Show As Support Act For METALLICA

EPICA played the first show as the support act for METALLICA earlier today (Wednesday, May 17) at Stade De France in Paris, France. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

EPICA was added to the METALLICA bill earlier this week as the replacement for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, They will also open for METALLICA on Sunday, May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

When the shows were first announced, EPICA vocalist Simone Simons commented: "We are beyond excited to share the stage with the legendary METALLICA that has had a great influence on the whole music scene, including EPICA."

On Monday, May 15, METALLICA wrote on social media: "Fresh off their successful Epic Apocalypse tour, @Epica will be stepping in for @FFDP on the #M72 World Tour on Wednesday in Paris and Sunday, May 28, in Hamburg. We're excited that they can join the ride."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH canceled three of its shows with METALLICA in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from his recent hernia surgery.

METALLICA's "M72" world tour is featuring two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek launched in Amsterdam on April 27 and includes shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Other opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT, GRETA VAN FLEET and Floor Jansen.

Today we play our first of two shows with the mighty @Metallica. Here is us warming up+taking up the immensity of what is about to happen. Truly one of the most electric sound checks one could have⚡️can’t wait to ride the lightning with them and @ICENINEKILLS🤘🤘 📷: Jens De Vos pic.twitter.com/K7CqiPOMvG — Epica (@Epica) May 17, 2023