Watch: EVANESCENCE Performs 'Afterlife' At 2025 GAME AWARDS

EVANESCENCE performed the song "Afterlife" during last night's (Thursday, December 11) Game Awards at Los Angeles's Peacock Theatre. Professionally filmed video of the band's appearance can be seen below.

The original version of "Afterlife" was released in March 2025. The track appeared in Netflix's adult animated urban fantasy action television series "Devil May Cry", which is based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom. Created by Adi Shankar and produced by Studio Mir, "Devil May Cry" was released in April on Netflix.

EVANESCENCE has also teamed up with the British synthwave band GUNSHIP to release a new Spotify Singles version of "Afterlife".

"We've been looking for an excuse to work with GUNSHIP for too long, and I couldn't be more excited about this dark new version of 'Afterlife'," said EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee. "Being a part of the 'Devil May Cry' series has been an honor and too much fun."

In an interview with Audacy Music, Lee stated about how the original version of "Afterlife" came together: "Netflix, via Mako, who is a guy that did score work on this series, 'Devil May Cry', had this song started and reached out to me and was, like, 'Hey, we'd worked together once before on a Lindsey Stirling track during the pandemic.' So, I made vocals to it, and we were kind of just communicating via e-mail. But he was, like, 'Hey, check it out. Would this be cool? Would you sing on this?' And that just snowballed into finishing the song together and then getting it, like, 'This is an EVANESCENCE song. Let's get the band in here. And let's just take this all the way.' And us getting to go into the studio with [producer] Nick Raskulinecz, who we did our last two albums with and love working with him. He is right here in Nashville, so it's fun and easy for me and I could just keep going over there and annoying him. And it kind of just happened, kind of fast."

Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony for video games which first launched in 2014. This year's event handed out awards to some of the biggest games to take over consoles, including the prestigious "Game Of The Year" award. The winner of the entirely fan-voted "Players' Voice" award was also revealed.

Earlier this month, EVANESCENCE announced a world tour for 2026. The trek will kick off on June 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through the end of October. EVANESCENCE will perform in North America in June and July, before heading over to Europe, and wrapping things up at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Support on the trek will come from SPIRITBOX, Poppy, K. Flay and NOVA TWINS across select dates.

EVANESCENCE recently completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand at, including several shows as the support act for METALLICA.

In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were EVANESCENCE — and with their debut album, "Fallen", they transformed the rock landscape. Led by Lee, EVANESCENCE's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while "Fallen" set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple Grammys, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.

Released in the spring of 2003, "Fallen" resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, "Fallen" was certified platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life", which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

At the 2004 Grammys, EVANESCENCE received five nominations, including "Album Of The Year", "Best Rock Album", "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bring Me To Life", and "Best New Artist", taking home the latter two. The following year, "My Immortal" received a nod for "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals".

Today, "Fallen" holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head") and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, "Fallen" received a rare diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in U.S. album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "Bring Me To Life" surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all-time while "My Immortal" follows close behind.

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now more than 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brasil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans.