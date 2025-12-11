GENE SIMMONS On Being Recognized At 2025 'Kennedy Center Honors' Without ACE FREHLEY: It Was 'Heartbreaking'

This past Monday (December 8),KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked by CNN's "The Lead With Jake Tapper" if he ever thought he and his bandmates would one day be recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors, the annual celebration of luminaries in American performing arts. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. That, and more."

Gene explained: "When we're all children, we all have delusional notions about ourselves… You had big dreams, and part and parcel between the big dream and reality is just hard work. Hard work is easier, but to have this kind of, imagine this, the will to reach for the stars and all that… I'm getting very emotional about this. But in America, it's big dreams. Reach for the stars. Did I ever imagine? You betcha. Climb Mount Olympus? You betcha. The air up there's thin, but I belong there."

Regarding the fact that original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley didn't live long enough to be honored — alongside Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley — at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 7, Gene said: "Well, his daughter Monique and his wife Jeanette were there, and it's heartbreaking. Ace actually found out from the Kennedy Center that we were going to be honored, and he was so thrilled.

"We were four knuckleheads off the streets of New York with no resume, no experience, no manager," Simmons added. "We didn't know. We were like kids playing in the mud. Scientists call that a singularity. It just happened — the right thing at the right place at the right time… And I wanna tell you that I can't explain it, but here we are. And I get very emotional talking about this because I wasn't born in America. I know I don't look Swiss. My mother and I came here as legal immigrants, because there is a difference, and we waited in line for years until we finally came in. And one of the first images I saw on television was a man, and he was flying through the air with no jets or anything and just a cape on his back. And my mind was blown. What kind of country is this? And I'm still amazed by the wonder that's America. And I get flack for that from people saying, 'Well, you're doing soundbites.' No, no. I deeply love, and I'm amazed by this country, no matter all the problems. There's always people [who] always argue about stuff, but the wonder that is America is that I can be here, first-generation legal immigrant, and people who've been here for hundreds of years don't say, 'Go to the back of the line.' I can have access to any position in power I can have, as long as I'm willing to work for it. That's the American dream."

On the red carpet of this year's Kennedy Center Honors, Stanley told People magazine that "the fans carry on [Ace's] legacy" and added that Frehley, who died in October, was there in spirit.

"We are here and simultaneously we can mourn his passing and celebrate our accomplishments. So both things can be true at the same time," Paul said. "He's here in spirit. He was looking very forward to being here and I feel he's here."

"People live on through the arts," Paul continued. "That's the beauty of the arts, is that when people are gone, they remain. Their impact remains. The joy that they bring people remains. You know, Beethoven doesn't have to be here today. Picasso doesn't have to be here today. The fact that they existed and contributed something means that we all benefit timelessly."

In a statement about this year's Kennedy Center Honors, KISS said: "From the very beginning, KISS has been about proving that anything is possible with hard work and passion. We're deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, and proudly share this recognition with our fans and all those who have been a part of creating this legacy. This honor would not be possible without the irreplaceable contributions of our founding partner, Ace Frehley. knowing how much this award meant to him, we celebrate this milestone as we mourn his loss."

U.S. president Donald Trump praised this year's honorees as "perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled."

According to Billboard, Ace became only the third person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor posthumously, following two other group members who likewise died after the groups' awards were first announced: Glenn Frey of EAGLES and Phil Lesh of GRATEFUL DEAD.

Throughout its 48-year history, the annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala has become the highlight of the Washington cultural and society calendar.

The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique artistic contributions have shaped our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television, each Kennedy Center honoree has a unique place in the fabric of our nation and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.

The honoree selection process includes solicitation of recommendations from former honorees, the artistic community, the Kennedy Center board of trustees, and the general public. This year's selected honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center's special honors advisory committee.

As in years past, last Sunday night's gala will be turned into a broadcast special that will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 23.