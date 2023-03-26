Watch EVANESCENCE's Entire Austin Concert As Support Act For MUSE

Fan-filmed video of EVANESCENCE's entire February 28 concert at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as the support act for MUSE can be seen below.

EVANESCENCE's current lineup, featuring Emma Anzai of SICK PUPPIES on bass and EVANESCENCE's longtime bassist Tim McCord on guitar, played its first concert last June in Athens, Greece.

EVANESCENCE's latest lineup changes, including the departure of guitarist Jen Majura, were announced in May 2022.

In a statement welcoming Anzai to the band, EVANESCENCE wrote: "We've been friends and fans for years, and the time has finally come to join forces."

Regarding McCord's switch to the bass guitar, EVANESCENCE said: "After 16 years in the band as our rock solid bass player, Tim is taking a turn on his original instrument. Spoiler alert- he's great at it."

In the comments section below EVANESCENCE's Instagram post, singer Amy Lee added: "Making positive change in your life (and band) can be really hard. Some choices we make, some are made for us. But who we are in the end is how we handle whatever comes our way.

"Taking another step forward with my brothers who have been beside me for 15+ years, and welcoming in a beautiful friend we are so excited to share the stage with…. I'm happy.

"You never know whats around the corner, but when something is right you know it's right. And this feels so right. Welcome Emma! Love all you guys."

Jen's exit from EVANESCENCE was announced via social media last May.

"It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it's time to go our separate ways," EVANESCENCE said in a statement. "We will always love her and support her, and can't wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together."

A few hours later, Jen took to her social media to clarify: "I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision! I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish EVANESCENCE all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful."

In 2021, EVANESCENCE released "The Bitter Truth", its first album in 10 years.