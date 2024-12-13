Watch: Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM Serves As Celebrity Grand Marshal Of 'Palm Springs Festival Of Lights Parade'

Former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum served as a celebrity grand marshal of the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival Of Lights Parade on December 7 in downtown Palm Springs. Video and photos of the event can be found below.

Joining Sorum in the spotlight were some seriously star-studded community grand marshals: favorite local Dave Karger, the charming host of Turner Classic Movies and a Palm Springs International Film Festival fixture, the fabulous Kelly Golightly, an internationally adored Palm Springs style icon, and the dynamic duo from the Coachella Valley Firebirds: Gino LaMont (former NBC Palm Springs broadcaster) and NHL legend Grant Fuhr (the one and only former Edmonton Oilers all-star!). Plus, local actress Mädchen Amick, best known for her role in "Riverdale", served as honorary grand marshal.

The Palm Springs Festival Of Lights Parade kicked off in the early 1990s along Palm Canyon Drive and has been held every year since on the first Saturday in December — becoming a much-loved holiday tradition in downtown Palm Springs. The parade was the brainchild of former mayor Will Kleindienst and a small group of community minded individuals who believed it important to offer the Coachella Valley an event that would allow residents and visitors to celebrate the spirit and joy of the holiday season while at the same time creating a unique tourism event, which over the years has brought in an estimated 100,000 people annually to the downtown. Over the past 29 years, the parade has featured a host of marching bands, performing groups as well as the Budweiser Clydesdales, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snoopy and the Gang — and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Yet more than anything else, it is the parade's signature floats adorned in thousands of colorful holiday lights and huge Macy’s-style balloons that keeps the crowds coming back for more. Consistently voted one of the best local events in the Coachella Valley, the parade was also voted one of the Top Ten Holiday Parades in the country in an AOL survey.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan attended the ceremony, while singer Axl Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

The musician, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion tour, which features Rose, Slash and McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", arrived in May 2022 via Rare Bird Books.

Posted by Laurie Baker on Sunday, December 8, 2024

☃️✨ PSUSD students and staff joined the fun at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade this weekend!... Posted by Palm Springs Unified School District on Sunday, December 8, 2024

a couple of music makers in the parade -- Nancy Sinatra & Matt Sorum Posted by Alex Gildzen on Saturday, December 7, 2024