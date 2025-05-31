Watch: Ex-MEGADETH Guitarists KIKO LOUREIRO And MARTY FRIEDMAN Perform 'Tornado Of Souls' At Brazilian Tour Kick-Off

Former MEGADETH guitarists Kiko Loureiro and Marty Friedman kicked off their joint Brazilian tour last night (Friday, May 30) at Santo Rock Bar in Santo André, which is located in the state of São Paulo. The show also featured Felipe Andreoli on bass, Bruno Valverde on drums, and Alírio Netto on vocals, in a night that brought together iconic tracks from MEGADETH and Loureiro's former band ANGRA, as well as technically and emotionally powerful instrumental moments.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Intro

02. Blindfolded

03. Reflective

04. Overflow

05. Pau De Arara

06. No Gravity

07. Carry On / Spread Your Fire / Nova Era / Morning Star / Evil Warning / Speed (ANGRA medley)

08. Conquer Or Die (MEGADETH)

09. Killing Time (MEGADETH)

10. Dystopia (MEGADETH)

11. Jam

12. Mindrise

13. Dilemma

14. Nothing To Say (ANGRA) (feat. Alírio Netto)

15. Angels And Demons (ANGRA) (feat. Alírio Netto)

16. Late Redemption / Heaven And Hell (ANGRA) (feat. Alírio Netto)

17. Hyperdoom (Marty Friedman)

18. Tornado Of Souls (MEGADETH) (Kiko Loureiro and Marty Friedman)

19. Asa Branca / Brasileirinho (Brazil medley) (Kiko Loureiro and Marty Friedman)

20. Tearful Confession (Marty Friedman)

21. Rebirth (ANGRA) (feat. Alírio Netto, Kiko Loureiro and Marty Friedman)

Encore:

22. Stormbringer (DEEP PURPLE)

Fan-filmed video of the gig can be seen below.

Last year, Kiko — who announced his exit from MEGADETH in September 2023 — revealed that he recommended to Dave Mustaine that he be formally replaced by one of his predecessors, Friedman. The gig eventually went to Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, who was welcomed into MEGADETH in November 2023 after first temporarily filling in for Loureiro.

"Actually, I even mentioned to management and Dave that I thought bringing Marty Friedman back would be amazing," Kiko told Guitar World magazine. "I have no idea if they're talking about it or talking to him, but I did say that. But again, I have no idea beyond that, and I don't want to make anything more complicated."

Loureiro went on to say that he was warmly embraced by MEGADETH fans during his nine-year stint with the group.

"The fans never said anything bad about me or complained, which was amazing," he said. "But I'm a fan, and I always understood that Marty was a part of those iconic albums like 'Rust In Peace' and 'Countdown To Extinction'. I understood that Marty was the guy who helped create that sound and style, you know? From the moment I joined MEGADETH, I knew the fans could show me love, but I would never win their hearts over Marty."

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In September 2023, Friedman was asked by Metalhead Marv of This Day In Metal what it was like to rejoin MEGADETH twice on stage in the space of six months earlier that year — first in February 2023 at Tokyo, Japan's famed Budokan and then in early August 2023 at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. He responded: "It was wonderful. We have a wonderful history together, so when something special like that came up, it was kind of a definite thing that I wanted to do. And we both enjoyed it immensely. And I just hope the fans enjoyed it as much as we did. For us, it was just a really nice, nice thing to do to kind of just put an exclamation point on the thing that we did in the history of the band. And, of course, I'm the biggest fan of whatever they do in my absence and just rooting them on the whole way."

At the 2023 Wacken Open Air, Marty performed four songs with MEGADETH: "Trust", "Tornado Of Souls", "Symphony Of Destruction" and "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due".

At Budokan, Friedman came up on stage for three songs toward the end of MEGADETH's main set: "Countdown To Extinction", "Tornado Of Souls" and "Symphony Of Destruction".

After his Tokyo reunion with MEGADETH, Marty told The Aquarian Weekly: "What I think is great about MEGADETH is that being a legacy act, there's also new kids discovering them, and then they discover you and look to see what you're doing now, so they get that experience of Marty Friedman as well.

"I've always been rooting for MEGADETH and they really did great," he continued. "A lot of the things that they did in my absence led them to a very, very good place, and a lot because of Dave's [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader] effort and the bandmembers' efforts. When they made it to Budokan, I was just so glad to hear that. Then they offered me to play and it was just the cherry on top. I had such a great time playing with them. It was something that the fans enjoyed as much as I did."

Marty also reflected on the experience of performing with MEGADETH at Budokan in a separate interview with The Entertainment Outlet. He said about sharing the stage with Mustaine again: "It was great. It was something that Dave and I both wanted from day one, and we got it. There was just a lot of good feelings in that building that night — not just between us, but you could see in the audience, there was just something different about it. People were screaming, they were crying, they were smiling. It was a little bit different reaction from a normal show. And it was a great moment, I think."

Friedman revealed that the biggest challenge he faced during his Budokan appearance with MEGADETH was performing his guitar solos the same way fans remember from his original stint with the band.

"If there was any challenge at all, I guess it would be playing the solos the way the fans remember them, which is something I wanted to do," Friedman noted. "My playing has evolved so much since those songs came out, and there are so many nuances I would naturally do differently now. I had to resist the urge to play it like I would in 2023 and stick to the original way. For example, in a couple of those songs, I entered the solo on the downbeat, with the first note being the root of the chord. I would definitely avoid both of those things now, but apparently, I was fine with it back then."

HOJE !!! @kikoloureiro e + @martyfriedman

@bruno_valverde @felipeandreoli @alirio_netto HORÁRIOS

20h Bar Aberto... Posted by Santo Rock Bar on Thursday, May 29, 2025