KIRK HAMMETT Says His Guitar Playing On METALLICA's 'Black Album' Was 'Spot On': 'Those Solos Wrote Themselves'

In the latest issue of U.K.'s Metal Hammer magazine, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett was asked to name the album from his career on which he thinks he nailed his playing the most. He responded: "It's weird, because my opinion of that changes all the time. I don't sit around listening to METALLICA, so sometimes something comes on and I'm, like, 'I haven't heard this in fucking five years. I forgot about that sound.' I don't look in the rear-view mirror too often. The whole band is like that — we just move on. What's the next cool thing we can do? It's just how we are. But I will say, there was a period where I thought my playing was fucking spot on, and that was The Black Album [METALLICA's 1991 self-titled effort]. Those solos wrote themselves. Almost all of them worked out instantly.

"There were only a few things I wasn't prepared for, and that was 'The Unforgiven' solo, which is pretty well documented," he added. "And the solo for 'My Friend Of Misery'. But because the solo of 'The Unforgiven' ended up being so spontaneous, that made me want to do them all like that from that point on."

Back in 2021, Hammett told U.K.'s Total Guitar magazine that "The Unforgiven" guitar solo sparked a change in the way he approached his lead guitar playing. He said about the song's recording sessions: "It wasn't happening and then [producer] Bob Rock accused me of not doing my homework. I don't know what he was talking about, because I arrived into the studio with all these ideas, but they just didn't work. I had to throw them all out. I was bare naked with no idea what to do. Bob told me he would try to tweak the sound for me, and when he did that, it really helped. They said, 'Just play,' and I was, like, 'Arrrgh!' I had maybe a minute to put myself into a real mood. I just needed to block everything out and go deep emotionally. We hit record and I didn't know what the fuck to play but something was going to come out... Something always does."

Hammett added: "That solo was raw emotion. I had no idea what to do; it all came to me as I played — real improvisation. I was so happy after that, really excited and inspired."

As a result of "The Unforgiven" experience, Hammett went on to embrace a more spontaneous approach to his solo playing instead of writing his parts out before entering the recording studio.

"I knew I needed to do more of it, and ever since that moment, I've worked on being better at improvisation and completing music thoughts that are very much listenable," Hammett explained. "Forming complete solos naturally, if you know what I mean.

"For 'The Black Album', I came in with 80 percent of the stuff worked out and 20 percent was improvised, including 'The Unforgiven' solo. Nowadays I prefer to have it the opposite way, with 20 percent worked out and 80 percent improvised, because it's more exciting, more spontaneous and honest.

"I don't know what's going to be on the album as much as anyone else. It feels right doing it like that, it feels better — rather than composing something and making it fit, sometimes forcing things where they might not feel right. Pure improvisation is more real and human."

A little over two years ago, Hammett dismissed the idea that his solo on the METALLICA song "Lux Æterna", from the "72 Seasons" album, was bad because it wasn't hard to play. "Yeah, my fucking friends down the street could probably play a better solo than 'Lux Æterna' — but what's the point?" he told U.K.'s Total Guitar magazine at the time. "For me, what's appropriate is playing for the song and playing in the moment."

Kirk's "Lux Æterna" solo was criticized by some as his "worst solo", while some YouTubers even performed their own "improved" versions. Hammett acknowledged that he saw some of the online hate, saying: "I was just laughing the whole time. I could string together like six or seven three-octave arpeggios in 16th notes, sit there every day and practice it and go, 'Hey, look what I can do!' but where am I gonna put it? That won't work in any METALLICA song. Arpeggios? Come on! In a guitar solo, mapped out like a lot of people do, four or five chords with a different arpeggio over each one? It sounds like an exercise. I don't want to listen to exercises and warm-ups every time I hear a song."

Hammett added: "The only guys out there who I think convincingly play arpeggios as a means of expression are Joe Satriani, Yngwie [Malmsteen] and Paul Gilbert."

Kirk went on to say that he soloing style has changed as METALLICA's music has evolved.

"I know my modes, Hungarian scales, symmetrical scales, I know all that shit. Is it appropriate? Maybe earlier in our time, but not now," he said. "What's more appropriate is coming up with melodies that are more like vocal melodies. And guess what? The best scale for mimicking vocal melodies is the pentatonic."

Hammett also pushed back against the suggestion that he does not appreciate technique, saying: "I love from-the-heart playing, and I've heard real technical playing that's from the heart. Allan Holdsworth, Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani, Yngwie — they all play from the heart, but for a lot of guys it's just like sports or the Olympics. Music is to reflect beauty, creativity, feeling, life. There is a place and there's an audience for all that stuff, but I feel there comes a time when people just get tired of that.

"Today, you know, people are doing really interesting stuff with technique," Hammett concluded. "Technique is reaching new boundaries and I love that, but I have to stress it's important to play for the song. If you do that, your music will have that much more integrity and lasting power."

Back in 2010, WINGER/WHITESNAKE guitarist Reb Beach told the "Decades Of Distortion" radio show about Hammett's guitar playing: "I don't know the guy [Kirk], but I think he's one of the worst guitar players I've ever heard in my life. I've never heard a solo from that guy that was any good. . . This guy is out of tune, and his vibration... what is it? Vibrato. Oh my god. It sounds like a beginner."

He continued, "Back in the '80s, he was always voted best guitar player, and I'm like, 'What?! That guy is terrible.' I hate to say that because I might meet him one day.

"What's he play in? MEGADETH? METALLICA? Is he in METALLICA?" Reb added. "Oh, then I have no problem doing that because in their biggest video, 'Nothing Else Matters', when they threw darts at a poster of Kip Winger, and then they showed it live — 20,000 people every night laughing at WINGER — I don't mind saying that Kirk Hammett sucks."

Hammett released his debut solo EP, "Portals", in April 2022 via Blackened Recordings.