Watch: EXODUS Performs In New Kensington During Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

LORDOFTHE80S has uploaded video of EXODUS's November 23 concert at Preserving in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Check out the clips below.

EXODUS kicked off "The Battle Of '24" tour on November 2 in Tampa, Florida and is thrashing its way across North America, ultimately concluding the trek on December 7 in Los Angeles, California. The tour marks EXODUS's first headlining run in many years.

Earlier in the month, EXODUS released its cover of the AC/DC classic "Beating Around The Bush". The track, which features a guest solo by former EXODUS guitarist Rick Hunolt, was originally recorded during the sessions for EXODUS's 2021 album "Persona Non Grata" but had not been released until now.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.