Watch: EXTREME's NUNO BETTENCOURT Performs 'Rise' Guitar Solo Live For First Time

EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt played his jaw-dropping solo from the band's new single "Rise" live for the first time earlier today (Monday, May 1) during the group's concert aboard the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Video of the performance can be seen below.

"Rise" was the first single to be shared from EXTREME's upcoming studio album, "Six", which is due on June 9 via earMUSIC .

This past March, YouTuber and musician Rick Beato offered a walkthrough of Nuno's complex "Rise" guitar solo which is played in drop D tuning. In Beato's video, which can also be seen below, he said in awe: "The note choice and everything, when he plays those blues licks, they're just blazing. But then you get to that false-fingering part, which is beautiful. This is the kind of stuff I like to do. I can't do it fast like him. You can hear that there's a pattern to it.”

He added: "It's hard to play, and if you are trying to play along, don't practice it for too long because you’re gonna get tendonitis, because I think I got tendonitis just from trying to play it slowly here. It's kind of a complex pattern. But once you get it, I think you'll be able to play it fast if you practice it."

"There are a lot of great guitar players out there — you'll see them on Instagram, you'll see them everywhere — but 99 percent of the time they're not playing as part of an actual song," Beato concluded. "This [Bettencourt's solo] is an old-school thing that we just haven't heard in forever.

"He's just unbelievable — he's the guy now, I think."

According to Music Radar, the "Rise" solo features "Bettencourt in blazing form, constructing a bridge between old-school hard rock with some avant-garde methodology, i.e. using the minor blues scale for basic vocabulary, tremolo picking and divebombs a la Eddie Van Halen, before taking this into a sound and technique that is totally alien and beyond the ken of regular mortals. Deploying his sui generis picking and muting at hyper-quick speed, Bettencourt takes this solo into the realms of you have to see it to believe it. If it were a lesser player, you'd be wondering if the pedalboard was offering assistance."

"Rise" has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over two and a half million views to date. The critically acclaimed song has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

EXTREME will bring "Six"'s music to audiences across the globe on the "Thicker Than Blood" tour. The trek will see the band visit North America from August 2 to August 29 and Australia from September 6 to September 13, where they will be joined by special guests LIVING COLOUR. EXTREME will also continue to bring the "Thicker Than Blood" tour to audiences in Japan from September 17 to September 26.

In addition to having its music appear in the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things", the Boston quartet has sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify.