Watch: FILTER's RICHARD PATRICK Joins STONE TEMPLE PILOTS For 'Hey Man Nice Shot' Performance In Mansfield

FILTER's Richard Patrick joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS on stage on Thursday, September 5 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts to perform the FILTER classic "Hey Man Nice Shot".

After the concert, Patrick took to his social media to share a photo and video of his appearance, and he included the following message: "I met up with my best friends from STONE TEMPLE PILOTS!! we played 'Hey Man Nice Shot'. And tomorrow I'll be returning to the same place with FILTER and the 'Freaks On Parade' [tour with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie]."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist Robert DeLeo reacted to Richard's post, writing in the comments: "Now that was fun! Been quite a while since we busted that one out together! I love you Rich."

Following the release of FILTER's 2002 album "The Amalgamut", Patrick spent some time away getting sober before returning in late 2006 with ARMY OF ANYONE. That project, which also featured Robert and Dean DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, issued one album and toured for several months before going on hiatus.

In a 2013 interview with Songfacts, Richard stated about ARMY OF ANYONE: "The reality is it was a side project for all of us. But it was a really huge, time-consuming thing, and I wished it just was something I could have just come in and sang and split and maybe do a little tour, instead of it encapsulating my entire life. I literally was with Robert and Dean, it was, like, 'This is it. This is the only thing we're doing. We're never going to be in STONE TEMPLE PILOTS again.' And I was, like, 'Okay.' And I even terminated my record contract with Warner Brothers — it was a really huge commitment on my behalf. When it came out [the group's 2006 self-titled effort], I don't think there was a hit on the record. I think it was a great record for musicians, but I don't think it was something that necessarily connected to radio listeners. Back then, that's absolutely what you needed. The Internet still wasn't promoting itself. You weren't finding Skrillex on the Internet back then. It was still a radio-based world. Unfortunately, it was kind of a tough thing for me to do.

"I love Robert and Dean, and it was a very arduous, tough, time-consuming project. I don't know how much I got out of it, other than I put so much of my work into it and I have a great relationship with Robert and Dean. It seemed to drive everybody crazy, and then we put it on the road and it didn't take off. I still hear people talking about it. Like, 'Oh, wow, when are you going to do another ARMY OF ANYONE record?' I'm, like, 'When people buy the first one.' That's kind of how I feel about it. It was a wonderful musical experience. It was great participating with those guys. But ultimately, it was a big drag."

FILTER's latest album, "The Algorithm", came out in August 2023 via Golden Robot Records.