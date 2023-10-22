Watch: FOZZY Performs New Single 'Spotlight' Live For First Time

FOZZY performed its new single, "Spotlight", live for the first time this past Thursday (October 19) at the Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

"Spotlight" was released the day of the Chattanooga concert via Madison Records/The Orchard. An accompanying music video for the track will arrive on Thursday, October 26.

"Spotlight" was helmed by FOZZY's longtime producer Johnny Andrews (THREE DAYS GRACE, ALL THAT REMAINS, HALESTORM) and sonically refined by mixer Jacob Hanson (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY).

When "Spotlight" was made available earlier on October 19, FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho said in a statement: "On the heels of our fifth consecutive top ten hit 'I Still Burn', our new song 'Spotlight' pushes the boundaries of FOZZY's sound while still retaining the punch and maximum riffage you've come to expect! And with the FOZZY mindset of the triple-hook rule, I still can't stop humming the damn thing after dozens of listens!! This is going to be the perfect tune to sing along to live and in your car for a long time to come! It's time to turn on the spotlight!"

FOZZY never falls short in creating innovative imaginative videos, and "Spotlight" is no exception. The video features Jericho in another groundbreaking setting, orchestrating hundreds of drones that lit up the night sky to co-star in this first-ever drone show music video.

This past July, FOZZY guitarist Rich "The Duke" Ward told Diesel of Greenville, South Carolina's 93.3 Planet Rocks that "Spotlight" is "a fantastic song. Anyone who's known me for any length of time always knows I'm [a fan] of dance riffs. I mean, [my longtime band] STUCK MOJO was just a dance band dressed up in evil, heavy metal riffs. I've always been a fan of both. And partially [that was because] I grew up in the late '70s, early '80s in the disco era. That was what music was popular; that was the most popular soundtrack, the most popular album when I was a kid. And I Is loved dance music — Donna Summer and KOOL & THE GANG. These are people that put out albums that I was always in love with. And I loved Dick Clark, I loved America's Top 40, but I also loved 'Soul Train'. This is part of my DNA."

He continued: "So, this new song is a heavy metal dance song. It's just perfect. It's so suited for who I am as a guy and as a musician, as a songwriter. Jericho loves it. It's [producer] Johnny's [Andrews] kind of brainchild. So we're all dunking basketballs; [we're] so excited about it. 'Cause any time you have a new that everybody's on board…

"When you have a band and there's a lot of personalities and people involved in it, there's always somebody who's holding their nose, going, 'Okay, yeah. Okay. New song. Sure.' And they're trying their best to like it, but they don't really, and they're putting their best face forward on this," he added.

"Everyone loves the new song. It's a super-rad song."

FOZZY's latest album, "Boombox", came out in May 2022 and featured the song "I Still Burn", which recently eclipsed two and a half million views on YouTube. It also included the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

This past spring, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Rich Ward (guitar).

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Ward, Brooks, Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).