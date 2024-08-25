Watch: FOZZY Performs 'Spotlight' For CHRIS JERICHO's Entrance At 'AEW All In' Wrestling Event At Wembley Stadium

FOZZY, the band fronted by AEW wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, performed the song "Spotlight" earlier tonight (Sunday, August 25) at the "AEW All In" wrestling event in front of 50,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Last week, Jericho revealed during an interview with the Daily Star that FOZZY would play him to the ring ahead of his matchup with Hook at the "All In" London pay-per-view. This marked the second straight year FOZZY has been involved with Jericho's entrance, as the band also played him in before his matchup against Will Ospreay at "All In" in 2023.

"Last year I did them both [wrestling and performing] at the same time when I played myself to the ring," Chris said. "We're going to do that again this year as well. It's live energy. Anytime you do something live, there is a certain magic to it. Jericho the wrestler is different from Jericho on stage. It is interesting to do them both within the same 20 minutes, like we did last year and like we're going to do this year. That's why I don't do it too often because there is a little bit of a switch that you have to have. It's worth it. To say we've played Wembley Stadium twice. It's a combined five minutes. Five minutes at Wembley, I think any rock and roll band, ever, would take that. Obviously, you want to do a whole set, but if you're not QUEEN or Taylor Swift, I bet you anyone would take five minutes. We got to do that. It's a great honor for us."

FOZZY's latest standalone single, "Spotlight", was released last October via Madison Records/The Orchard. The track was helmed by FOZZY's longtime producer Johnny Andrews (THREE DAYS GRACE, ALL THAT REMAINS, HALESTORM) and sonically refined by mixer Jacob Hanson (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY).

FOZZY's latest album, "Boombox", came out in May 2022 and featured "I Still Burn", which has more than three million views on YouTube. It also included the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

As previously reported, FOZZY will embark on a 25th-anniversary tour this fall. The trek will start October 3 at Madlife Studios in Woodstock, Georgia and run through October 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Support on the tour will come from THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR and CLOZURE.

In the spring of 2023, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, guitarist Rich Ward, Brooks, Billy Grey (guitar) and P.J. Farley (bass).